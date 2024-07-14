Riverina hotel changes hands in $30 million deal that sets new record

The sale of the Area Hotel has marked the largest regional NSW pub sale in the 2024 financial year, and the largest ever pub sale in the Riverina.
The Griffith hotel was sold to Trent Middleton for $30 million dollars, adding to his sizeable portfolio of bars and pubs - including the Leeton Hotel, the Yenda Hotel and the Yanco Hotel as well as more in Yass.
Under the business Golden Crown Hotels, Mr Middleton and his wife own multiple hotels around the Riverina.
Previously, the Banna Avenue hotel was owned by Jim Knox who purchased it in 2019 for $8 million, while the latest purchase went for a cool $30 million, almost quadrupling his investment.
Mr Middleton and his sister Hannah both declined to comment on the purchase, although a staff member at the Leeton Hotel said that Mr Middleton had been hands-on with managing the hotel.
The hotel features a public bar, 30 poker machines and 15 pub-style rooms along with a beer garden and commercial kitchen - and as a bonus during the workforce crisis, is fully staffed.
The Area is a regular among Griffith's nightlife, hosting karaoke every fortnight and trivia every week - except during major sporting events.
The sale was overseen by HTL Property, and investments manager Xavier Plunkett said that it was a good space to be in hospitality.
"Griffith enjoys some of the most desirable hotel fundamentals of any regional centre - full employment, well above average incomes, enormous itinerant worker base, a favourable ratio of one pub per 7000 residents; and government regulatory restrictions on any further pub competition," he said.
Mr Knox has kept ownership of the Gem Hotel across the road.
