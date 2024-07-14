The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina hotel changes hands in $30 million deal that sets new record

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 14 2024 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie and Losa at the Area Hotel. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Sophie and Losa at the Area Hotel. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The sale of the Area Hotel has marked the largest regional NSW pub sale in the 2024 financial year, and the largest ever pub sale in the Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.