'One of the big moments': Riverina MPs on Trump assassination attempt

Riverina MP Michael McCormack has joined a chorus of political voices condemning the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump.
A bullet pierced the former president's ear during a campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania, which also killed one crowd member and critically injured two others. The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt.
The 20-year-old male shooter has been confirmed dead.
"It's an awful situation, an appalling day," Mr McCormack told The Daily Advertiser.
"One that will go down in our generation as one of the big moments of our time."
He believes it's a moment that "will change the way the world turns", and is an event that "changes the entire US Election campaign", in a post on X on July 14.
"We've got an American president who ... is sadly looking very old, very fragile," Mr McCormack said.
"And you've got his opponent, now very much looking strong. Even when somebody attempts to kill him, he jumps straight back on his feet.
"The two camps couldn't be any more polarised than what they are right at this instant after this assassination attempt."
Mr McCormack expressed agreement with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who spoke about democracy at a press conference on the assassination attempt on July 14.
The Riverina MP believes there is an increase in threatening and hateful messaging within the Australian population, as well as the United States.
"There is quite a worrying and disturbing trend about people and their nutty behaviour on social media - they need to take a good long hard look at themselves," Mr McCormack said.
"Stop trying to sow the seeds of hatred in your local communities, which only develops into the sort of hatred and violence that we saw in Butler Pennsylvania today.
"I feel desperately sorry for the innocent victims who turned up to that rally and who've either been critically injured or worse, lost their lives as a result of just turning up to hear a political candidate express his view."
The federal member also expressed his concerns about America's gun laws.
"In America, you can walk into a shop and just buy a gun off the shelf over the counter. I mean, that's simply not good enough," Mr McCormack said.
"If you take the guns away from the mad and bad and sad people in the world, I think the world would be a better place."
Ms Ley addressed the incident at a press conference in Albury on Sunday, July 14.
"As acting leader of the opposition, I would like to express my deep concern for the attempted assassination of former president Trump," she said.
"Australia and America share a commitment to freedom and democracy, and this attempted assassination is a shocking and shameless breach of those values. It is not who we are.
"My thoughts, and I know the thoughts of all Australians, are with former president Trump, with the people who are injured and killed, and for those who are coming to terms with this event. I know this is a time for all Australians to share and show our support for our American friends.
"And I ask that we do that in a responsible way that shows care and support without raising the temperature about this issue."
Ms Ley was asked about the potential impact on Australia's military alliance with the US if American democracy continues to destabilise leading up to the November election.
"America is our closest ally, and the strength and endurance of our relationship and the closeness of our two democracies in terms of our values for freedom are not disturbed by today's events," she said.
"This is a day to be close and to offer and show support.
"Whatever your political fight, whatever your political contest, political violence is never the answer. And unfortunately, that's what we've seen in the US today, and we all have to take a strong stand against it."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his concern about the incident, during a press conference on July 14.
"I'm also saddened by reports that a member of the audience has lost their life, and other attendees have been injured, and I send my condolences on behalf of Australia to their loved ones in their grief."
Mr Albanese condemned the event as an "inexcusable attack on the democratic values that Australians and Americans share".
"The essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements, and resolve our differences peacefully," he said.
"These values are ones that unite our two countries, it's the basis of our alliance."
"All Australians stand with our friends in the United States at this difficult time."
