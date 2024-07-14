One percenters the difference for Hawks; tough finals run ahead for Saints

East Wagga-Kooringal will head into their bye as winners after bouncing back from last weekend's draw.
Midcourter Holly Nelson said it felt like the team connected well heading into the 17-goal win over the Bombers.
A slightly earlier game time, due to Marrar's annual Good Talk round, and windy conditions forced the side to adjust on the fly.
Nelson felt they did well playing to conditions.
Increasing their margin compared to the last time they played, she said it's important for the team to show they've improved throughout the season.
"It was really nice to get the win especially because we only won by two last time against them, so it was really nice to get a bigger win," Nelson said.
"Knowing that we can really focus on our own game and extend those score lines is a testament to us and the way that we are improving our game each week.
"Before the game, the conditions were a little bit windy and it was cold, so we knew that we just had to stick to basics and keep it short and sharp and I think we executed that really well.
"We worked together as a team, everyone always backs each other up and that's something that we really take pride in."
After their draw with Temora last weekend, the Hawks prioritised one percent efforts and transitional play down the court.
Returning to the club this season after a few years away from netball, Gelske Vanderland was key in providing those second and third efforts down court.
Rewarded as best on court, Nelson said she was a standout for the side.
"She does not stop running, she's so quick and smart with the ball as well," Nelson said.
"She was able to adapt yesterday from goal attack to wing attack and really created some space and nice drives down that attack end."
The Hawks are on a bye next weekend and will use the week off to focus on high intensity training, making sure to keep their momentum for the remainder of the season.
North Wagga are gearing up for a tough run into finals, knocking over the first of four top five teams to play still.
In a much tighter game than their last meeting, the Saints handed Temora a three goal loss at Nixon Park.
It's the first time playing coach Flynn Hogg can remember beating the Kangaroos at home.
Looking like they will hold onto the top spot ahead of this season's finals series, Hogg said being pressured this close to finals is a good thing.
"It was actually a really, really good game," Hogg said.
"It was a good push for us too with the next few weeks we've got a few harder games and then obviously finals are coming up quickly.
"Everyone worked really hard, and it was quite consistent, we stayed positive even when we had ups and downs."
Anticipating a tight game, Hogg was impressed to see how well her defence end held up throughout the game.
Adjusting well to Temora's rotating shooting circle, they held their own under tough conditions.
Sarah O'Leary was a clear standout, without her intercepts and rebounding the Saints would have had an ever harder slog ahead of them.
Down the other end of the court, though she felt her own shooting could have been improved, Hogg was grateful for the patience attackers showed.
Calm around the ring and not forcing the ball, she said they cherished possession and ensured there were no easy grabs for Temora's defence.
"We were up by 10 at one point so they definitely did come back, I myself missed a few shots that probably would have kept us a bit further up, so that's something that I definitely need to work on, however defence, they worked with their bums off, especially when Jordy [Barrett] went into shooting," Hogg said.
"They did an exceptionally well I think, but as a team our moving down the court was good, what we said at half time we went on and did it, we backed each other up, and we just showed a bit of aggression and wanted the ball which was really good."
With East Wagga-Kooringal, Northern Jets, and Barellan all to come still, the Saints won't be easing into finals.
Hogg hopes that if they do earn the week off in the first round of finals that having a tough end to the season will prepare them well and help them keep momentum.
"Yesterday is going to help us in finals when it comes to the crunch time and we're in that goal for goal game," she said.
"You hear of teams all the time going undefeated throughout the year and then it comes to finals and in that close game, they choke.
"So I think it's good practise for us coming into finals."
East Wagga-Kooringal 52 d 35 Marrar
Bartellan 59 d The Rock-Yerong Creek
Northern Jets 55 d Charles Sturt University 40
North Wagga 37 d Temora 34
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.