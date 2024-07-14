Coach's heart rate still coming down after 'lucky' result in tight finish

Collingullie-Wagga would rather forget the game that was, but in a must win weekend they earned themselves two points.
Coming into their round 13 game after three consecutive losses to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Griffith, and Coolamon, the Demons needed to beat Turvey Park for both finals stability and team morale.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's game, Demon's head coach Olivia Jolliffe said they weren't taking the Bulldogs lightly.
Knowing the Bulldog's ladder position wasn't a reflection on their ability, she had anticipated a tough competition.
That doesn't mean she was entirely pleased with the win though.
"It wasn't pretty," Jolliffe said.
"They just really came to play, they had an epic game.
"I don't think their shooters missed, they shot up close, they shot from far, and our game just wasn't as succinct as I had hoped.
"Not to point the finger, or play the blame game, but we've really taken a hit, COVID has run through our team, I had girls coughing up a lung at quarter time, it's really gone through us but God it makes a difference when some of your key players are not at their best.
"I was really impressed that the girls were able to pull it together at the last quarter, I thought they might have got on top of us due to our disjointed game."
Bringing players up from both A reserve and B grade to take the court this weekend, Jolliffe said it is exciting to give new players an opportunity to play higher grades.
She did admit however that the rotating starting seven can, and did, have an impact on their game.
Clunky moving the ball down court, Jolliffe said the team fell victim to panicked plays several times during the arm wrestle of a game.
"A few different combinations made it a bit clunky bringing it down court and it was just not our best brand of netball that we played on the day, we're definitely lucky to have come away with the win," she said.
"Credit where credit's due though, Turvey really did challenge us and really had us searching our toolbox for some solutions.
"They had a really great defensive offence."
Playing coach Niamh Boyer in at wing attack was a key player for the Bulldogs, with Jolliffe saying she took intercept after intercept.
Boyer's poise and leadership on court was essential to the Bulldog's game.
With the win secured, Jolliffe said her team knows they didn't perform to their best standard but won't be mulling over it this week.
"What's in the past is in the past, you can't change the past all you can do is work on the future," she said.
"I'll look at strengths and weaknesses of the game, what we did well and what we need to improve on, then I'll look at who we're facing that following week and tailor a training session to combat them.
"There's no point in rehashing things that have already happened, we move on, we learnt some lessons and we're grateful for that, now it's just about rallying together and pushing forward into the next game knowing what we need to improve on but also what we did really well and what we need to keep extending on."
Collingullie-Wagga 55 d Turvey Park 53
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 91 d Leeton-Whitton 37
Narrandera v Wagga Tigers, not submitted
Griffith v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, not submitted
