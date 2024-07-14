Investigations underway as home destroyed, shed razed in separate fires

Firefighters could not salvage a burning shed at a property in North Wagga in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a metal shed fire, which was already engulfed in flames upon their arrival at the Gardiner Street property at 4.10am on July 14.
Two fire trucks arrived at the site, with crews remaining on the scene for two-and-a-half hours.
"When they got there, they found the shed well-alight at the rear of the property," Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) zone commander Stewart Alexander said.
"They tried to ventilate it and some salvage and overhaul work was conducted."
The large metal shed was detached from a house on the property.
Ambulance and police were also at the scene, but no injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
The shed fire came two days after a separate fire destroyed an unoccupied home in Narrandera.
Firefighters arrived at the Adam Street fire after an emergency call was made at 1.26am reporting a "yard fire".
The incident was upgraded to "house alight" upon the arrival of FRNSW workers who did not leave the scene until seven o'clock.
The roof collapsed shortly after the firefighter's arrival.
"It was a really advanced fire when they turned up, the roof collapsed which made it really difficult to extinguish which is the reason that they were on the scene for so long," FRNSW duty commander Matt Hunter said.
The house was unoccupied but contained a "significant amount of fuel for the fire" including timber furniture which was completely destroyed.
"There was old wooden furniture in the building which made ... lots of fuel for the fire," Mr Hunter said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
