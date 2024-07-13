'Finally': Diesels end run of losses in a big way to jump off bottom spot

It's taken them half of the season but Junee added a second win to their tally to get off the bottom of the Group Nine ladder.
Junee's first victory came in round three, and they almost repeated the dose against Southcity last week but fell two points short.
However this time around put on a dominant display at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Captain-coach Daniel Foley was relieved to score a 54-12 win over Tumut.
"I think we've been building for this sort of effort," Foley said.
"We still had a little bit of a lapse after half-time, where they got a couple back on us, which wasn't ideal, but overall the effort was there for 80 minutes.
"I think we've been building to this for a couple of weeks."
Junee have struggled with a number of serious injuries throughout their campaign.
However they've been able to have a more consistent side on the field over the past few rounds.
Foley believes it's really helped their cause.
"We've had a bit of consistency with our squad and didn't have to make any changes from last weekend and I thought that really helped us," he said.
"We've been building those combinations over the last two or three weeks without having any serious injuries or blokes coming into positions where they are not really knowing what they are doing.
"I feel having that consistency in our team really helped us.
"They were probably a little undermanned but we knew we had to come out and start fast against them and we did that and ended up rolling over them."
Connor McCauley scored the first two tries of the game to get things going for the Diesels.
He and Chase Bernard proved to be a real handle in the middle for the Blues who were without three starting forwards from last week including coach Zac Masters.
Foley hopes the big win can kick start the back end of their season.
"We've been building nicely over the last three or so weeks so it's really pleasing to get the same team on the paddock and that bodes well for us to do really well in these last four games we've got left," he said.
"If we can keep the same squad together to finish off the season I think we're a good chance to knock off a couple more of these teams a bit higher than us on the ladder."
Foley now looking to back up their win with another against Brothers at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Diesels are the only team not to get the better of the Wagga side in their return to first grade this season.
Foley wants to make amends for a poor display earlier this season.
"Hopefully we can back it up and get over the top of those boys as well," he said.
"We obviously want to improve from last time when we played them as we were diabolical.
"We will be out to prove a point against them, that's for sure."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.