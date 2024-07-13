Cats, the catwalk and companions

Good morning and happy Sunday.
This week, I'm changing things up and sharing with you some of my favourite images captured by our photographers.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and have a great week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Tumut's Keely Wickman, 19, (above) won Top Model Australia and is going to London Fashion Week. You can read the story by Emily Anderson here. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Charles Sturt University honours student Natalie Jefferson and veterinary parasitologist Professor Shokoofeh Shamsi (pictured with cat Denji) are calling on all cat owners to complete a survey - and hand over their pet's poo - to see if different diets have any effect on their furry friend's health. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Therapy dog handlers Catherine Hannah and Heather Letchford with therapy dogs Mac and Pete outside Wagga Courthouse. Picture by Les Smith
Neryl Quilty, Robyn Horwell and Vivienne Harling at the Mantra Pavilion for the Elizabethan-themed party to celebrate Wagga Shakespeare Club's 120th birthday. Picture by Les Smith
Tumut High School students Zoey Oavie, Jaydah Cornelissens and Sierra Connolly are part of the Stars program, which helps First Nations girls achieve in school. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
