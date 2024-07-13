City sets up 'Tahs showdown with big win, battle for fourth heats up

Wagga City's improved discipline stood out as they build up to their biggest test of the season.
The Boiled Lollies extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 93-0 demolition of Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Their discipline was what pleased coach Rob Cleland the most heading into the top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs.
"It's a big one for us and the way things are looking it's probably going to be the grand final so we're taking it very seriously," Cleland said.
"We'll try to work on a few things between now and then but our discipline was much improved, which was a set in the right direction, we didn't get any yellow cards, which was great, and we were pretty even with the penalty count too.
"Discipline has definitely improved a bit and we just have a few other little things to work on coming into next week against 'Tahs."
Waratahs head into the clash after a 76-18 victory over winless Albury at Murrayfield.
With games against Waratahs and Tumut to come in the final two rounds, Cleland expects to get a better gauge of where the side is at after easily accounting for a Blacks outfit who made the trip with limited numbers.
"Griffith were a bit underdone and pretty much had the same team for all three grades so by the time they got up to first grade they'd already played bulk minutes," he said.
Ag College kick started their 75th anniversary celebrations with a big win at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
After a tight start to the clash, Ag College ran away with the result in the second half to take a 41-11 victory over Tumut.
It's the first time Ag College have beaten a team in the top four since a win over the Bulls earlier this season.
Coach Tom Lamond was impressed with how his side adapted their approach.
"The first 30 minutes wasn't comfortable at all, they came out and absolutely whacked us and tried to disrupt our game plan as much as they could, and did that very well," Lamond said.
"Once we changed a few things to counter what they were doing to us it was a big confidence boost to the team."
Ag College tried to play a more expansive game hoping their fitness would make a difference.
Lamond thought the adjustments worked.
It could also be a big psychological win for later in the season with the two sides currently on track to face off in the first week of finals.
However losing three of their last four games has put the Bulls under pressure with Leeton now two points behind after being penalised for a forfeit last month while Reddies have closed the gap to four points.
Reddies continued their late charge towards playing finals football.
They're now halfway there after a 38-29 win over Leeton at Leeton No.1 Oval on Saturday, but still need results to go their way.
Coach Mick Wakeling was pleased to tick off another big win.
"That's two steps out of four," Wakeling said.
"It was a very gutsy effort from the boys as it was never going to be an easy game but they toughed it out.
Reddies had already picked up their bonus point in the first half after crossing for five tries.
However the win took longer to sure up as the Phantoms cut into their margin.
They closed within four points during the second half only for Reddies to respond.
"They kind of didn't let us play the game we normally play but we controlled the ball well enough to get the job done," Wakeling said.
Kula Kaloudonu led the way against his former club scoring a hat-trick while Jonathon Cudaj crossed for a double, including their lone try of the second half.
