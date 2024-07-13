Tigers victorious against Eagles; Lions and Goannas secure big victories

Wagga Tigers did the majority of their damage early as they secured a 22-point win against Narrandera.
The Tigers booted five unanswered goals in the opening term which saw them head into the first change up by 32 points.
The Eagles then put up a fair challenge after quarter time, however the Tigers managed to hold them out to record a 9.8 (62) to 6.4 (40) victory.
It's been a tough season for the Tigers and they entered the clash against the Eagles off a 118-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last weekend.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was therefore delighted his side was able to get some reward for their hard work with their second win of the season.
"Obviously it's been a bit scarce on the big success front of winning games week to week," Stephenson said.
"So to see the boys joy for their efforts, we are into the colder months now and they're not shirking training.
"They are still rocking up and doing their best, it was just about having something to celebrate and singing the team song at the end of the day was big for the boys.
"It was good."
The Tigers stated their intentions early as they held the Eagles scoreless in the opening term while piling on five goals themselves.
Stephenson said he was happy with their early efforts and revealed it was probably the difference between the two sides in the end.
"The start was good," he said.
"There was a big emphasis on just doing all the little things right, our front up pressure was really good and a number of boys created some really good opportunities forward of centre.
"We probably invited Narrandera back into the game a little bit and to their credit despite an ordinary start they fought all day.
"Barring the first quarter it was probably a pretty even contest."
Seb Snelling and Stephenson formed a dangerous duo up forward as they combined for eight of the Tigers nine goals while Tommy McCoullough and Nic Gorman were also among their best.
Stephenson was pleased with the efforts of Snelling who was also one of their better performers in their loss to GGGM.
"It was good," he said.
"He's a guy playing his first year of senior footy and he's just starting to come on, it was probably always going to be the way it was going to go that his best footy would be at the back end of the year being fairly young and inexperienced.
"He's playing as a key forward which is asking a lot of him, but he's just got something about him the way that he plays.
"There's a bit of x-factor there with the way he tracks the flight of the footy and to see him hit the scoreboard was really good for him."
Unfortunately the win was soured for the Tigers as Stephenson revealed that both Iggy Lyons and Will Kirkup failed to play the game out.
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 5.2 7.2 8.5 9.8 (62)
Narrandera 0.0 2.2 5.3 6.4 (40)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson 4, S.Snelling 4, S.Schirmer 1; Narrandera: M.Dillon 2, H.Odgers 2, B.ROSE 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: S.Snelling, T.Mccoullough, N.Gorman, M.Stephenson, H.Kelly, M.Ryan; Narrandera: B.Renet, H.Odgers, B.ROSE, D.Quilter, J.Absolom, H.Pole
A sensational second half from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong guided them to an impressive 68-point win over Griffith at Exies Oval.
The Lions went into the sheds at halftime trailing by three points after a competitive opening half from the Swans.
However from there on out it was all GGGM as they booted 10 unanswered goals in the third and fourth terms to run out 15.18 (108) to 6.4 (40) winners over Griffith.
Lions coach Sam Martyn was delighted with the response from his side in the second half to secure the big win as they outscored the Swans 71 points to zero.
"I think it's a credit to Griffith too, they obviously had a gameplan that they wanted to enact and I thought they did it really well," Martyn said.
"Their pressure was great and they forced us into some uncharacteristic errors, we just needed to adapt a bit better which we didn't.
"A lot of it just came down to the fundamentals, being really poor and fumbly and our decision making especially when going inside 50.
"I thought we had the majority of the possession and territory in that second quarter, but we just didn't use the footy well enough and put enough scoreboard pressure on.
"But we flip it over and we fixed a few things structurally at halftime just to even the contest up a little bit when the ball did go forward of centre.
"It seemed to work really well and we kept them scoreless and ended up kicking away by a pretty large margin.
"I'm really proud of the way we were able to change and adapt throughout a game."
Jack Powell, Ben Walsh and Tom Banuelos were among the best for the Lions while Tom Sase was also superb finishing with five goals.
Powell finished with a couple of goals for the Lions and Martyn credited his performance against the Swans.
"Yeah Powelly was unreal," he said.
"He was definitely best-on-ground, he was super composed and he just makes good decisions all the time.
"He probably let himself down actually on the scoreboard, I think he had a few more points than goals that's for sure.
"However he's getting those opportunities and he's a beautiful kick of the footy, I thinking it was a bit of an anomaly today I'm hoping."
The Lions didn't finish the game with a full bench as Martyn revealed he left the field in the third term with a potential knee injury.
He admitted he was unsure of the extent of the injury, however believed it may have only been hyper extended.
"I have to go get my knee checked out," he said.
"I don't think it's too bad, I think it's hyper extension."
Full Time
GGGM 3.1 5.7 9.13 15.18 (108)
Griffith 4.2 6.4 6.4 6.4 (40)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Sase 5, T.Banuelos 3, J.Powell 2, T.Anderson 1, J.olsson 1, J.Sullivan 1, J.Lander 1, M.Hamblin 1; Griffith: H.Delves 2, T.Baxter 1, T.Tyson 1, O.Bartter 1, K.Spencer 1
BEST: GGGM: J.Powell, B.Walsh, T.Sase, T.Banuelos, J.Lander, M.Hamblin; Griffith: T.Baxter, H.Northey, T.Tyson, M.Rosengreen, J.Whitworth, D.Peruzzi
It was a day to remember for Flynn Collins and Lewis Pulver as they starred in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' 121-point win over Leeton-Whitton.
Collins and Pulver combined for 16 goals as the Goannas secured a 25.14 (164) to 6.7 (43) win over the Crows.
The pair have been playing some good footy this season for the Goannas and MCUE coach Nelson Foley was thrilled the pair could enjoy a nice reward for their continued hard work.
"It's a pretty good effort, isn't it," Foley said.
"It's just exciting for us streaming out of the midfield and seeing Lewis Pulver or Flynn Collins on the lead, because you know you've just got to put it somewhere in front of them and they are more than likely to burn their opponent .
"I think it's also exciting for people coming out to watch Mango as well to see two 19-year-old boys combining for 16 goals.
"The way they go about their footy is so exciting and it's such a high level, I'm really pleased for both of them.
"They've probably had some really good moments over the year so far, but it felt like today they really put a stamp as two of the better forwards in the RFL."
The Goannas also had Riley Walker make his senior debut for the club in their clash against the Crows and Foley was pleased with the efforts of the 20-year-old in their win.
"He was great," he said.
"He did exactly what we asked, we told him that we'd bring him on through that high half forward role and he slotted in really well.
"He would've had a few goal assists, he was just really clean when the ball came to him and linked up really well with our midfield and forwards.
"I thought it was a really good day for Riley."
Alex McCormack, Connor Quade and Beau Edmunds were also among the top performers for the Goannas in their win.
McCormack had the rare opportunity to play a bit further up the ground and Foley praised his efforts in their win.
"We got A Mac up the ground a little bit," he said.
"We generally play him really deep, but we played him on that centre half back line and his skills particularly over 20-30 metres are elite.
"He got a lot of the footy today and he set up a lot of our play, he actually popped up in the forward pocket for a goal.
"I'm not sure how long it's been between drinks for him there, but it was pretty nice to see him hit the scoreboard.
"He just gave us so much run today off half back."
Full Time
MCUE 6.4 11.7 17.10 25.14 (164)
Leeton Whitton 1.1 2.5 5.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS: MCUE: L.Pulver 8, F.Collins 8, C.Reynoldson 2, E.Schiller 1, B.Edmunds 1, N.Foley 1, H.Collins 1, A.McCormack 1, Z.Walker 1, L.Johnson 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 4, J.Ryan 1, C.Matthews 1
BEST: MCUE: A.McCormack, L.Pulver, F.Collins, C.Quade, B.Edmunds, L.Johnson; Leeton Whitton: A.Crelley, C.McAdam, J.Hodge, M.Rainbird, M.Axtill, J.Ryan
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.