Big comeback changes fortunes and tightens Group Nine finals race

Four Isaac Carpenter tries helped turn the game on its head and give Albury's finals chance another big boost.
Kangaroos were in control, crossing for four tries in the opening 28 minutes to take a 24-0 lead at Equex Centre on Saturday.
However for the second time this season, they couldn't capitalise on a strong start against the Thunder.
This time they went one step further, scoring all 24 points in the second half, and the last 28 points of the game, to take another important victory.
The Thunder are still two points outside of the top five after the 28-24 win.
However their dramatic come-from-behind victory has instilled more confidence.
Coach Justin Carney, who picked up a hamstring issue in the first half, hopes the performance will only spur on the Thunder.
"We're never out," Carney said.
"We just believe in our group and it takes care of itself."
Kangaroos overcame losing Jake Mascini in the warm up to score the first four tries of try game.
Zac Graham got things going when he scored from dummy half after six minutes.
Zeik Foster then capitalised on a Thunder mistake, and some lazy defence, to double their advantage after 15 minutes.
Tries to James Hay and Ben Pembleton had Kangaroos well out in front after 28 minutes before the tide started to change.
Carpenter got Albury on the board with seven minutes left in the first half when a little kick ahead for captain Lachy Munro came off and the Thunder kept the ball alive before the big second rower scored in the corner.
Things continued to go Albury's way when Jade Duroux scored off a kick out of dummy half from Chris Manley four minutes into the second half.
Carpenter then crashed over for his second try to make it a 12-point game with 24 minutes left.
Three straight tries then had the Thunder on top.
Firstly Munro went over from dummy half after Albury were gifted possession when Simione Naiduki conceded a penalty in possession 30 metres out from the line.
On the next set Munro made a break on the left edge and had Carpenter there in support to close the margin to two points.
The Thunder then hit the front when on the following set Munro collected a kick and again Carpenter was there to finish off the play.
Kangaroos had a number of chances in the final 10 minutes to hit back but couldn't find the winning play.
Instead Carney is looking to use the win to boost the rest of their campaign.
"We know we've got points in us no matter what and I honestly believe if we put it all together we're the side to beat," he said.
"We just have to start believing it."
Most of Albury's points came from Munro backing up little kicks from Paul Karaitiana.
Carney feels the consistency of their success shows they are far from lucky plays.
"It's a credit to both them boys as they practice that stuff all the time," he said.
"They only have to thank themselves for that and it's not like brilliance it's practiced stuff."
After taking a close win over Southcity before their bye, Carney is now looking to extend their good run with a clash against Temora at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Kangaroos have plenty of time to regroup with the bye weekend leading into a clash with crosstown rivals Southcity.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose, who hasn't played since breaking his thumb against the Thunder earlier this season, hopes it will be an important learning moment for the side.
"It was a bit disappointing to be honest but you learn from these things and we have to regroup after the bye and go from there," Rose said.
Rose thought a poor start to the second half really hurt and things just kept snowballing from there.
"It seemed like we were in pilot mode a little bit but we will rectify that at training over the next two weeks and look to improve," he said.
