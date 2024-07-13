Jets on the ropes after latest defeat, while Temora and TRYC bag huge wins

CHARLES Sturt University cemented another finals campaign and hammered a nail into coffin of Northern Jets' season with 28-point win on Saturday.
The Bushpigs controlled proceedings after quarter-time and were able to come away with a rare win from Ardlethan Sportsground, prevailing 9.4 (58) to 4.6 (30).
With their season all but on the line, Northern Jets came out firing and opened up a 14-point lead at the opening change.
From there, the Jets could only manage one further goal for the game as the Bushpigs piled on eight of their own to grab an important four points.
While it was a morale-boosting win for the students, the loss has major ramifications for the Jets' ailing season.
Last year's grand finalists sit in sixth but are two games plus considerable percentage behind arch-rivals Temora in fifth spot with just four rounds to play.
CSU co-coach Trent Cohalan was thrilled to secure a crucial win on the road.
"We've obviously got back on the winner's list the last couple but we said to the boys at half-time especially when it was pretty tight the next step in our development is to start to learn to win ugly and it certainly wasn't pretty by any stretch of the word but we felt like we were able to dig deep and put real solid pressure on and come away with a really strong win," Cohalan said.
"I think someone said after the game that CSU might have beaten the Jets twice in Ardlethan in their whole history so it was a pretty big thing in the end for some of the older guys who came out to watch.
"It was good to come away with the win, they were playing to keep their season alive and I think maybe mathematically they can still make it but we knew they were going to throw everything at us so to come away with the win and be able to bring the heat like we did we were pretty happy."
It was a third straight win for CSU after their mid-season hiccups and Cohalan is confident they are back on track.
"I think so. We're starting to build a bit of connectivity," he said.
"We obviously had everyone on the training track this week for the first time in about three or four weeks so you can't really understate what that does, especially when we're starting to identify certain things we want to work on specifically, we did a bit of that this week and some of that stuff worked out really well for us, which is great.
"We're building some form and playing some of the footy we want to play.
"We probably got back to that real high pressure sort of football today and we were able to put a lot of pressure on when they had the footy and when the ball was on the deck there was a lot of times you could see Bushpigs jumpers certainly outnumbering the Jets jumpers which obviously meant our work rate was back where it needs to be which is good."
Max Findlay was CSU's best. He swapped in the ruck with Austin Harwood and took it right up to Jets big man Lachie Jones, proving especially handy at ground level.
Jake Turner also continued his good form with a strong game in the midfield, while Dusty Rogers went to full-back in the second half and had an impact.
The Jets will be sweating on the availability of Charlie McCormack after he was reported for an alleged sling tackle on Hugh Wakefield.
Full-time
CSU 9.4 (58) d Northern Jets 4.6 (30)
Full scores and details not submitted
TEMORA continued their strong second half of the season with an 83-point annihilation of North Wagga on Saturday.
A big opening quarter from Temora laid the platform for a comprehensive 19.11 (125) to 6.6 (42) victory at Nixon Park.
The win continued a strong five-week period of footy for Temora since the bye and takes them another step closer towards a return to finals football.
Riley Hubbard enjoyed a day out for Temora, bagging eight goals, while Jack Cullen and Will Reinhold continued their outstanding seasons with big games.
Temora co-coach Zach Oliver is rapt with the football his team is producing at the minute.
"It was good. We probably weren't expecting it to be that much because North Wagga play some high-intensity footy but we had a really good first quarter, I think we put 50 points on in the first quarter. And that just set us up for the rest of the game," Oliver said.
"I reckon it all started, even though we lost against The Rock, we played some good footy against them and it's just been momentum that's been building week by week.
"It's good to have these sorts of wins against sides that we should beat but do it comfortably. It adds to that belief of the playing group too. It's good belief for the playing group that we can do that when we're really firing."
Joe Morton was another Temora player to have a big game.
Will McGowan battled gallantly throughout the contest for the Saints.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos - - - - (125)
North Wagga Saints - - - - (42)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted; North Wagga Saints: Not submitted.
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton, J.Cornell, R.Krause, J.Cullen, R.Hubbard, W.Reinhold; North Wagga Saints: Not submitted.
The Rock-Yerong Creek were quick to get back to winning ways with a 131-point belting of Barellan on Saturday.
The Magpies were a little wasteful against the breeze early but ramped things up after half-time on their way to a 23.15 (153) to 3.4 (22) victory at Barellan Sportsground.
The Two Blues hung in there early but fell away after the main break as TRYC booted 15 goals to one.
Eleven of those goals came in the third quarter, with James Roberts kicking six of his seven goals for the game in the term.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken said the Magpies were able to improve on certain areas from the loss to Marrar a week before.
"We were a bit disappointed in our centre bounce work last week against Marrar and today we were a lot better," he said.
"We had a bit more clean footy coming out the front of our stoppage, our set ups looked better, our entries, they weren't perfect but they were a lot cleaner and we had a few more easier entries where we took marks and had a bit more clear air when we were kicking to a teammate.
"We've still got to get better at taking opportunities to, not put teams away early but when you get scoreboard pressure early it makes it hard for the opposition. If you can do that against your top end teams and take your chances it really makes them work that bit harder and take risks more often than what they might do early.
"It was a pretty good four quarters of footy."
Tom Yates continued his good form with a best-on-ground display, while Cody Cool, Aiden Ridley and Don Roberts were others to shine in the win.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.7 8.9 19.11 23.15 (153)
Barellan Two Blues 0.1 2.1 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 7, R.Budd 3, T.Yates 3, J.Brooks 2, M.Flack 2, H.White 1, C.brown 1, M.Cummins 1, D.Roberts 1, S.Wolter 1, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1; Barellan Two Blues: A.Robertson 2, J.Lawton 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: T.Yates, D.Roberts, J.Roberts, C.de Brueys-Diessel, R.Budd, C.Cool; Barellan Two Blues: Not submitted.
