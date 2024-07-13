Perryman stars as Collingullie-Wagga claims thumping win over Bulldogs

Ed Perryman continued his stellar season with another best-on-ground performance as Collingullie-Wagga claimed a 114-point win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
Perryman was dominant both through the midfield and up forward as he finished with three goals in the Demons 21.12 (138) to 3.6 (24) win over the Bulldogs.
Sam Stening had an enjoyable afternoon finishing with five while Steve Jolliffe was also dangerous and finished with three.
Perryman has been a standout in a dominant team this season and Demons co-coach Shane Lenon praised his efforts against the Bulldogs.
"He's playing good footy Ed," Lenon said.
"He's playing real strong footy, he's our captain and he leads by example.
"He's having an outstanding year, but I thought we had some strong contributors today.
"I thought Jake Thorpe played a really strong game and Tommy Howard was really good.
"Stenno (Sam Stening) was dangerous forward, but the beauty of our blokes is they are playing a strong brand of team footy and that's what me and Pez are rapt with.
"It's a team game so the team always comes first."
The Demons had 12 different goalkickers in their win over the Bulldogs as they shared the rewards around up forward.
Sam Durnan, Sam Macklan and Harry Wichman were just some of the names to hit the scoreboard and Lenon agreed it was nice to have such an array of options who can kick goals.
"I think that's a positive," he said.
"Obviously we've got some good key forwards, but we've also got other blokes who can chip in.
"I think that makes it harder to defend and we've got an even spread of contributors up there, it's good to see."
Co-coach Nick Perryman made his first grade return for the Demons in their win over the Bulldogs in what was his first senior game in 350 days after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) just shy of 12 months ago.
Lenon said it was nice to see his fellow co-coach back out on the field and running around in the red and white.
"It was fantastic," he said.
"I know the boys were all up and about and obviously Pez was rapt and keen as to get back into it.
"He only played two and a half quarters as we had him off just before three quarter time, but I thought he had a really strong third quarter.
"He got a few touches and it was all just about getting him through today, he can build off that.
"He's a great leader and it can only help our chances moving forward, he got some good touches and we got him through unscathed.
"It's full steam ahead with him now."
The Demons will look to continue their roll next week when they play host to Narrandera at Crossroads Oval.
Lenon believed that both Josh and Matt Klemke would be available for the clash against the Eagles, while he also noted that Jayden Klemke was a potential chance to return the week after against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Defender Tom Byrnes last played for the Demons against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round 11 and Lenon believed he would return from a hamstring injury either against the Lions or Wagga Tigers at the beginning of August.
Blake Harper is also expected to make a return in the not too distant future after making just the sole appearance so far this season for the Demons.
Harper needs to play three more games in order to qualify for finals and Lenon said his work availability would be the deciding factor as to when he plays.
The Demons got through the game largely unscathed injury wise with the only concern being with Kane Flack who rolled his ankle.
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 7.5 11.7 18.11 21.12 (138)
Turvey Park 0.1 1.4 2.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: S.Stening 5, S.Jolliffe 3, E.Perryman 3, N.Mooney 2, B.Holloway 1, S.Macklan 1, H.Wichman 1, K.Flack 1, C.Fuller 1, T.Howard 1, J.Mooney 1, S.Durnan 1; Turvey Park: B.Lewington 1, L.Warren 1, L.Leary 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: E.Perryman, T.Howard, J.Thorpe, S.Stening, C.Fuller, B.Holloway; Turvey Park: L.Leary, B.Lewington, B.Toohey, J.Ashcroft, H.Smith, T.Doyle
