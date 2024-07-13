The Daily Advertiser
Perryman stars as Collingullie-Wagga claims thumping win over Bulldogs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 13 2024 - 7:40pm
Collingullie-Wagga forward Sam Stening celebrates a goal during the Demons massive win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Collingullie-Wagga forward Sam Stening celebrates a goal during the Demons massive win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Ed Perryman continued his stellar season with another best-on-ground performance as Collingullie-Wagga claimed a 114-point win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

