Hawks keep minor premiership hopes alive by holding off Bombers at home

EAST Wagga-Kooringal kept their Farrer League minor premiership hopes alive with a two-goal win over Marrar on Saturday.
A six-goal third term from the Hawks proved the difference on their way to a 9.5 (59) to 6.11 (47) victory at Langtry Oval.
With a strong breeze to one end, the Hawks finished a scrappy first half four points ahead.
But they put the foot down in the third term, kicking six goals to two and taking every chance in front of goal.
Facing a 28-point deficit going into the final term, Marrar bombarded their forward 50 but could only manage 2.5, with the Hawks holding on strong.
Jerry Maslin was the star for the Hawks, dominating the midfield battle and going forward to kick three goals.
The Hawks got right on top in the middle, with Dylan Morton and Jeremy Piercy also winning plenty of footy.
EWK coach Jake Barrett labelled his team's third quarter the difference.
"We probably managed to utilise that wind the most in the third quarter," Barrett said.
"Then we changed our style of play in the last to try and combat with the wind and we managed to hang in there. They were coming hard but we set up and congested it in their forward-line.
"It was definitely that third quarter that helped us get over the line."
The umpires certainly made their presence felt in a fiery affair, with nine of the 15 goals coming off the umpires' whistle.
Barrett wasn't overly pleased with the football his team produced but was happy to record a seventh straight victory and their first win over Marrar since 2019.
"It was definitely a hard contest," Barrett said.
"I think Marrar's game plan at the moment, they really know how to congest that midfield at times around the stoppage. We had to adapt to that.
"I think the biggest thing for us was just to get a win over here. East Wagga haven't won a game over here in four years, Marrar has always ran over the top of them in those scenarios.
"To get that win, it gives us a little bit more confidence. Anything can happen from now until the end of the year. Yeah you've got to celebrate the wins but we know deep down we've got to stay disciplined and keep on that trail we're going on.
"Credit to Marrar, they came back and were never out of it all day."
Maslin was a deserving winner of the Graeme Reid Medal for best-on-ground.
Dylan Morton was a clear second best, while Luke Cuthbert was strong across half-back.
Nick Curran did a good job at full-back, restricting Kieran Emery to 2.2, while Trent Garner took plenty of strong intercept marks.
Harry Reynolds continued his brilliant season with another strong game in defence for Marrar, while Lochie Field restricted Jarrad Boumann to three goals, one of which was a downfield free kick.
The Bombers lost Jed Jenkins in the third term to a yellow card for an alleged dangerous tackle.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 2.4 3.4 9.4 9.5 (59)
Marrar Bombers 0.3 2.6 4.6 6.11 (47)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 4, J.Maslin 3, K.North-Flanagan 1, R.Bourne 1; Marrar Bombers: K.Emery 2, C.Walker 1, J.Guthrie 1, H.Reynolds 1, Z.Walgers 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Maslin, D.Morton, Z.Randal, L.Cuthbert, R.Bourne, N.Curran; Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, H.Reynolds, N.Molkentin, B.Mann, J.Brown, F.Jenkins.
