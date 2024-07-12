Glover keen to make most of his chance in first grade after Raiders experience

Hardy Glover feels his experience with Canberra Raiders has only helped him tick off another football goal this season.
The 17-year-old will make his first grade debut for Young on Sunday.
He comes into the side with Weissel Medal winner Tom Demeio set to miss the clash.
Glover is excited for his chance to line up on the wing against Brothers at Alfred Oval.
"My goal for this year was to play first grade, I wanted to get into that first grade team and to be given the opportunity I've got now I feel putting in all the effort has paid off," Glover said.
After being part of Canberra's Harold Matthews team this year, the Hennessy Catholic College student has been trying to use that experience back with his junior club.
It seems to be working.
"It was phenomenal, I loved everything about it and it was good learning heaps of new things and being back to bring it back to the 'Pickers and have it brush off onto how we train," he said.
Young coach Tom Giles admitted he toyed with a number of more experienced options but felt giving Glover his shot was the right move.
"I just thought it was the right opportunity to throw him in there," Giles said.
"He played a full season with Canberra's Harold Matts, scored some tries there and played everywhere for them - centre, wing, five-eighth - so he's more than capable.
"Hopefully he can finish off a bit of our shape and score some tries."
Injury concerns early in the season have prevented that so far.
However he thought Glover was the right option after needing to rejig their back line with the reigning Weissel Medallist coming out of the side and Devon Makoare-Boyce shifting into the halves.
Demeio isn't expected to be out long.
"Tommy has been a bit worn down so I said two weeks ago 'get me through Tumut and I'll give you a rest'," Giles said.
Young will also be without second rower Jake Kambos after he picked up a quadriceps injury in their win over Tumut.
However it's not as bad as first feared and he's eyeing off a return against Gundagai next week.
Jayke Hogan (broken hand) and Lachlan Gale (illness) are also expected to return to face the Tigers.
"We're just down on troops and we just have to deal with it," Giles said.
"Hopefully we can get the job done."
