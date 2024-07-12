Jones cashes in as hat-trick extends good run of winners for stable

Blake Jones is looking to make the most of a successful run.
Jones extended his advantage in the Southwest and Riverina drivers premiership with another strong display.
The Narrandera reinsman brought up a winning treble at Riverina Paceway on Friday when Montgomery Burns made it a hat-trick himself in the last of nine races.
All three winners are trained by wife Ellen.
Jones is thrilled with how the stable is firing.
"It was a real good day," Jones said.
"They've all been racing well and they all got a bit of luck in running so everything worked out good."
Jones has already driven eight winners this month.
Two of them have been with American Sugar after she backed up a win at Leeton on Tuesday with more success.
Racing twice wasn't the plan, let alone winning them both, but the three-year-old filly certainly backed up a good debut.
"We weren't intending to do it that way but more put her in in case Leeton didn't go with the bad weather around Tuesday morning but when she happened to win we thought it would be silly to take her out at that stage," Jones said.
"We got two bites at the cherry and it ended well."
Jones was particularly impressed with her win on believing she is better suited by not leading.
Knock Out was another of the Jones team who made it two wins from as many starts after his winning debut last week.
Jones has plenty of time for the three-year-old.
"We've had him from New Zealand for a while and he's got really good high speed but is still learning what it's all about," he said.
"He was probably a lot more switched on than what he was last week so I think the experience was really good for him and I think he's got a bit of a future.
"He's definitely got a few more wins in store for him."
Montgomery Burns then added to his winning run since resuming from a spell.
Coming off a fifth in the MIA Breeders Plate last year, when beaten almost 30 metres by stablemate Mr Bondi, the three-year-old made it three straight wins.
"He's taken the step through the grades really well," Jones said.
"I thought today was harder again, albeit we got a really nice trip.
"He does have really high speed so it was run to suit but he's really done a good job this time in."
