Build houses and they will come

Did you know a quarter of households in the Wagga council area are lone-person and of those 70 per cent are living in detached dwellings with spare rooms?
Housing availability and affordability have been identified as the two largest barriers for attracting staff to the Riverina and, as Finn Coleman reports, the crisis has been thrust into the spotlight as part of a new campaign to address the issue. The council is also exploring options for small second homes across the city.
Next time you're scooping out the kitty litter tray, have a think about sending that poo to a CSU researcher who's looking into whether different diets have any effect on their furry friend's health. As Jeremy Eager discovered, faecal samples are a great indication of many aspects of our (and our cats') health and Bachelor of Animal Science (Honours) student Natalie Jefferson is on a mission to find out more.
In sport, Wagga City will honour the death of Ioramo 'Rambo' Lagaali as part of their multicultural day today. Lagaali's passing last weekend sent shockwaves through the club and the wider Southern Inland community and Courtney Rees writes tributes to him will coincide with a celebration of the cultures within the club at Conolly Rugby Complex.
