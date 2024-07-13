Saturday snapshots - The highlights of round 14 in the Farrer League

Jerry Maslin produced one of his finest performances of the season in East Wagga-Kooringal's two-goal win over Marrar on Saturday.
Maslin has been building a fine first season at Gumly Oval but his efforts at Langtry Oval was his most dominant performance in a game that really mattered.
Maslin made the most of Mason Dryburgh's ruck work and won a heap of centre clearances. He also pushed forward and most importantly made the most of his opportunities when he got them with a couple of deadly set shots on goal.
Maslin finished with three goals and would have won as much footy as any player on the ground. His performance was recognised with the maximum three votes on all the cards for the Graeme Reid Medal for best-on-ground.
The 2021 joint Jim Quinn Medallist is working into the season nicely as the Hawks hunt the ultimate.
"I reckon it all started, even though we lost against The Rock, we played some good footy against them and it's just been momentum that's been building week by week."
Those are the words of Temora co-coach Zach Oliver after the Kangaroos' 83-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
The Kangaroos were expected to get the job done against North Wagga at home but I don't think anyone saw that margin coming.
Temora are working into the season nicely and a return to finals appears all but a lock. In current form, it's not just making finals, but how deep could they push come that time of year?
The will he or won't he surrounding East Wagga-Kooringal coach Jake Barrett continues to dominate chat around the grounds at Farrer League footy.
Barrett was on the Hawks' team sheet for their reserve grade loss to Marrar on Saturday, meaning he's ticked over four games for the season and is now officially qualified for finals.
Only Barrett truly knows the answer to whether he will take part in the Hawks' finals campaign. For what it's worth, he says he's still undecided.
One thing's for sure, the Hawks are humming along nicely and loom as a massive premiership threat, with or without Barrett on field.
Saturday August 24, 2019
That was the last time East Wagga-Kooringal defeated Marrar before Saturday.
The Bombers had gone eight games without dropping one to the Hawks, putting together seven wins, plus there was a draw at Langtry Oval early in 2022.
You have to go all the way back to 2016 to find the Hawks' last win at Langtry Oval. It was of course the club's premiership year.
Is that a good sign for what's to come? Who knows? But it's another indication that things are starting to come together nicely for the Hawks under Jake Barrett.
It wasn't a good weekend for entering the scores online.
Approaching midnight on Saturday, there is only one of the four Farrer League games that have all the details from the senior games.
Northern Jets and CSU has zilch. Temora v North Wagga has a final score and best players for the home team. While there are no best players at Barellan.
I get it's all volunteer labour that gets these jobs done and there are people to see and places to be on a Saturday night. But it's also 2024. And it ain't difficult. It's also brings undone the good work of the other clubs that have gone to the trouble of getting them in.
At a time when neighbouring leagues are pushing forward with the promotion of their competitions, the Farrer and Riverina Leagues are standing still.
53 - James Roberts (TRYC)
50 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
42 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
28 - Jeremy Piercy (EWK), Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
22 - Jarrod Turner (EWK), Matt McGowan (North Wagga), Blake Walker (Marrar)
21 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Will Reinhold (Temora)
*Some of these will be inaccurate due to scores not being in
Round 15 - Saturday July 20
Barellan v Northern Jets at Barellan Sportsground
North Wagga v The Rock-Yerong Creek at McPherson Oval
Temora v Coleambally at Nixon Park
Charles Sturt University v Marrar at Peter Hastie Oval
Bye: East Wagga-Kooringal
