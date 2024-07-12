Brown backs NSW Farmers push to wind back length of daylight saving

A Riverina farmer has thrown his support behind a push from NSW's largest farming body to reduce daylight saving, despite the state's premier saying he has no intentions of meddling with time.
Daylight saving time will start on October 6 and continue for six months until April 6 but NSW Farmers members are set to debate the issue at their state conference later this month, in the hope of shaving two months off the designated time period.
NSW Farmers board member Alan Brown - who farms wheat, sheep wool and beef cattle at Borambola - said shortening it to the summer months would be the organisation's preferred choice.
"Farmers have to meet deadlines, particularly say grain deliveries and livestock deliveries," Mr Brown said.
"What it means is that for farmers to comply with those deadlines ... most of them require daylight to work effectively, so it becomes extraordinarily difficult to comply with those deadlines.
"If it was shortened up ... say if you're loading grain or something like that, you can do it at a much more sensible time in terms of sunlight ability, so that it's much less of a strain on farmers."
NSW Farmers does not have an official position opposing daylight saving, but a motion at its annual conference will debate shortening it.
Mr Brown said he would be supporting the motion and would be very surprised if it didn't pass.
"You're [also] trying to get kids up in the dark to get them to school on time, they're coming home at the hottest part of the day ... we just think there's a sensible compromise by just shortening it up," he said.
"The people that I talk to just think exactly the same... it's a huge benefit to the whole of society through the summer, but it just drags on too long."
Daylight saving operated across Australia during World War I and World War II, before being re-introduced in NSW in 1971.
A referendum five years later saw resounding support for daylight saving to stay in place across Australia, implementing the practice on a permanent basis.
Despite NSW Farmers calling for changes to daylight saving, NSW Premier Chris Minns said he would not support the move, saying it promotes healthy lifestyles particularly in the warmer months.
"I understand that there's different views, particularly in regional communities, about daylight saving, but it's an important measure for the state," Mr Minns told reporters on Friday.
"It means that you get more time outside when the sun's out, particularly in summer, and that's not a trivial thing, particularly when we're fighting obesity, we're fighting diabetes in the community."
However, Mr Brown believed if they're able to make a clear argument the state government will usually listen.
"That's the way we work with a lot of things and the impact of the association can be considerable," he said.
"What we're saying with this particular issue is not extreme in anyway, it's just a commonsense outcome that we're thinking and often, if you can give that message straight to the state government, they'll listen."
The NSW Farmers annual conference will be held in Sydney on July 23 and 24.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.