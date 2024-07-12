Call for action to solve housing crisis, help attract workers to region

The Riverina's housing shortage has been thrust into the spotlight with a new campaign to address the issue, with Wagga's council also exploring options for small second homes across the city.
Business NSW launched its Housing Now! Advocacy campaign in Bomen on Friday, July 12, after housing availability and affordability were identified as the two largest barriers for attracting staff to the Riverina Murray region.
The Riverina has exhausted its labour market, with an unemployment rate of 0.1 per cent and the Murray is in a similar situation.
The campaign's focus is to look at more than just making changes to the current system to achieve results quicker and to also re-think how the community approaches defeating the problem.
Business NSW's Serena Hardwick said it was not another conversation about the problems the region was facing, rather a "solution focused with recommendations on what we can change today to make things better in the immediate future".
"[The campaign] will look at how we can change the planning system to create certainty and put timeframes around development applications to support local government, and help them have the resources and capacity and capability to assess the applications we already have in our system," she said.
"[It] is looking at diversity in our housing market to make sure there's a home for everyone in our community."
Habitat Planning director David Hunter said they were looking to improve the delivery and efficiency of the planning system, and a need to restore confidence.
"We all know that we need housing, we need investment, we need growth," he said.
"But we can't get there when it takes so long and there's so much uncertainty around how we get there.
"We need to work with local government to make that happen, we need to work with state governments to make that happen and we need to start simplifying the system and not making it harder."
Wagga business Prefabulous has investigated how it could boost productivity in the sector and overcome some of the challenges in terms of workforce and timeframes.
Prefabulous builds prefabricated homes at secure factories, which are delivered in modules and installed onsite, allowing greater control over the building process and efficiency in terms of materials, time and money.
Prefabulous managing director Gavin King said they already designed and planned for the manufacturing of housing.
"We are talking about the potential of a house being built every two days, however what we need is a commitment for a minimum order of housing or investment in commissioning such equipment, otherwise we are ready to go," Mr King said.
"People need to understand that this type of construction cannot only lead to faster production of quality housing, but it is also a housing solution that can cater for all areas of the market including social and affordable housing right through to luxury homes.
"There has been a real change in the way that people view prefabricate homes and a better understanding that it is not an inferior product, and we have awards behind us that prove this."
Committee 4 Wagga chief executive Scott Sanbrook said as the housing crisis worsens in Wagga, these types of initiatives could not be more important.
"The Housing Now! campaign is certainly a step in the right direction and Business NSW must be congratulated for its proactive approach," he said.
"There has been a lot of talk about the challenges but what we are urgently looking for are solutions ... hopefully they are in sight."
A quarter of households in Wagga LGA are lone-person and of those 70 per cent are living in detached dwellings with spare rooms.
This has led Wagga City Council to investigate the potential of secondary dwellings.
Council has secured a $420,000 grant from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts to investigate the potential for small second homes in Wagga.
Council executive manager of regional activation projects Fiona Hamilton said the project would include an analysis to understand the barriers to secondary dwellings and their potential to assist with housing supply and affordability in the LGA.
"It will also assist with planning amendments if required, templated plans to streamline the process and reduce costs and a campaign to market these concepts and encourage uptake," she said.
"Secondary housing can provide a wider range of housing options to meet the diverse needs of residents and key workers, catering to smaller household size, income levels and lifestyles, offering alternatives to traditional three to four bedroom homes.
"This project will investigate the opportunities for inter-generational living and the creation of more affordable living options for those priced out of the housing market."
The council plans to provide an in-kind contribution to the project by way of project co-ordination, administration and promotion, with it due for completion by May 30, 2025.
Mr Sanbrook said the council does a lot of work behind the scenes in a bid to address housing needs.
"Committee 4 Wagga welcomes any plan that will create more places to live in a city that desperately needs them," he said.
Prefabulous already has designs of secondary dwellings and Mr King said it was great to see the council taking these steps.
"It's just one more thing you can do to help solve the crisis," he said.
"From a planning point of view, it should be a lot simpler than greenfield development.
"There's a lot of opportunities in secondary dwellings"
