'It's a real nod to his work ethic': Versatile Goanna earns senior call up

Consistent performances in reserve grade have paid off for Riley Walker as he'll make his senior club debut for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
The 20-year-old arrived at the Goannas at the beginning of the season after making the move across from Northern Jets.
Having made two first grade Farrer League appearances with the Jets in 2022, Walker was now excited for his first experience playing senior Riverina League footy.
"Yeah I'm super keen," Walker said.
"I'm really happy that Nelson (Foley) put me on, I'm super excited and can't wait to play with the lads on the weekend.
"It's going to be great."
Walker is coming off a strong performance for the Goannas in reserve grade where he was one of their best in their narrow 10-point win against Narrandera last weekend.
It continued what had been a solid past month for Walker and he revealed he's been pretty happy with his efforts so far this season.
"It's been pretty good," he said.
"I used to play at Ariah Park, I've been playing in the middle and it's been a great opportunity playing with all the boys out there.
"They are a great bunch of people, I feel like I'm going alright this year so I think that's why I got the call up."
The 20-year-old is a Jets junior who played the vast majority of his footy prior to this season with the club.
Having made the move to Wagga for work, he said he's thoroughly enjoying his time at the Goannas and wasn't planning on moving on anytime soon.
"Mango is a great club and it's close to home," he said.
"Everyone has been perfect out there and I'll be there next year for sure as it's a great club."
The Goannas have welcomed a couple of young players into their first grade side this season including Charlie Doherty and Xavier Moller and MCUE coach Nelson Foley was delighted to hand Walker his senior club debut.
"Yeah we're really excited for Riley," Foley said.
"He came across from the Northern Jets this year and he's been just an exceptional clubman right from the get go.
"He wouldn't have missed a session all year and he's one of the nicest blokes at the club.
"From a football point of view, he just puts his head down and goes to work every single week.
"He probably hasn't got the recognition he's deserved from the senior side potentially up this point, but he's consistently in the best in the two's every week.
"It's a read nod to his work ethic and also to the two's program that we've got going on with Charlie Mohr and Brandon Fisher leading those boys."
Walker has played all over the ground so far this season for the Goannas in reserve grade, however Foley said he would be used primarily as a forward against the Crows.
"He's a great little utility," he said.
"Tomorrow we'll look to play him down forward mostly, probably as a high half forward and chop some of our midfielders out when they go to rest through the forward line.
"He'll predominantly play as a forward tomorrow, but we certainly think we have the ability to throw him down back if we need as well."
Harry Fitzsimmons is one of three omissions for the Goannas ahead of their clash with the Crows and Foley said his resting was purely precautionary ahead of their bye next weekend.
"Fitzy has had a niggle in his knee for the last few weeks and he's been playing through," he said.
"He didn't train this week and we just thought the best thing to do there was to give him the two weeks to get right rather than risk him doing any further damage.
"It's just precautionary and we are just making sure he's cherry ripe to go for the back end of the year."
