Around the grounds live coverage: Weekend sports blog July 13-14

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
There are a couple of games in the Farrer League on Saturday that will help shape the top five at season's end.
There will be plenty going on at Langtry Oval when third-placed Marrar host second-placed East Wagga-Kooringal.
Northern Jets' finals hopes will virtually be on the line when they host fourth-placed Charles Sturt University at Ardlethan.
In the Riverina League, will the reigning premiers be able to get near the rampant Collingullie-Wagga outfit when the meet at Maher Oval.
There will also be plenty of interest in the game at Exies Oval, with Griffith really putting it to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong when the two teams met earlier this year.
In Group Nine, Kangaroos will be looking to extend their winning streak when they play host to Albury Thunder at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Gundagai will have plenty to play for when they contest the Challenge Cup against Temora on Sunday.
Southern Inland Rugby Union action returns with Wagga City hosting Griffith at Conolly Park. It shapes as as special day for the Boiled Lollies.
Ag College will also celebrate 75 years when they host Tumut at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Follow all the action below.
