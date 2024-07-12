Coaching jigsaw quickly taking shape

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with our latest edition of the FootyHQ newsletter.
It's been a big week on the coaching front in the Riverina League, with two clubs announcing new coaches, both for next year and beyond.
Succession plans have proven problematic both locally and nationally in recent times but that hasn't stopped Collingullie-Wagga from pulling off a bold move.
We revealed this week that Mitch Maguire will return home to the region next year, firstly as an assistant coach at the Demons, before replacing Shane Lenon and Nick Perryman as senior coach for 2026-27.
Credit to the Demons for having the courage to put such a daring plan into action, as they pulled out all stops to beat a number of rival clubs for Maguire's services.
The Maguire signing followed on from the big appointments of Adrian Pavese at Wagga Tigers and Lucas Meline at Leeton-Whitton.
There's still so much to play for this season but 2025 already looks a tantalising prospect.
Enjoy your weekend at the footy.
