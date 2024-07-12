New Lake Albert captain-coach excited ahead of upcoming season with Bulls

Kurt Robertson is excited ahead of the upcoming Wagga Cricket season following his appointment as Lake Albert captain-coach.
Robertson has a long history with the Bulls and he said he was looking forward to taking over the reins as senior coach.
"Yeah absolutely, I'm very excited about the opportunity," Robertson said.
"It's a very old club and I'm very proud and excited to be back onboard.
"I'm looking forward to the job at hand."
Robertson last played a full campaign of first grade during the 2018-19 season and he said he was keen to get back to playing in the top grade.
"Obviously after a couple of years out things will be a bit harder physically," he said.
"But I'll definitely be ready for the season by the time it gets here.
"I'm really look forward to bringing a lot of focus to junior development and also trying to make the top grades as competitive and strong as possible.
"We've locked down the majority of our players from last year which is hugely important and we've got some rising talent that we want to try and embrace and put on the right path to some success."
Robertson revealed that Haydn Pascoe, Connor Bock and Stephan Gill had all recommitted for the upcoming season while he also noted that Jesse Hampton would be returning to the club.
There are also some good young players that are coming through at the Bulls and Robertson was hopeful they would be pushing for regular first grade opportunities in the upcoming season.
"A lot of the younger guys will be playing second grade this year and hopefully trying to push for first grade spots," he said.
"We've locked down the majority of our travelling players and we'll try and embrace the junior talent we've got at the club.
"Get everybody pushing in the same direction and wiping the slate clean from last year which was obviously a little bit of a messy situation at different times.
"We're looking to be a lot more competitive this year and take the club forward in the best way I know how."
The Bulls finished a distant sixth on the first grade ladder last season after having only won the three games and Robertson said there was a clear objective to be competing for a finals berth this season.
"That'll be the ultimate goal," he said.
"We'll definitely be pushing for finals, I'm pretty confident we'll be a lot more stiffer and competitive on a weekly basis.
"I think our training facility here will definitely help our pre-season with the ability to train at night and have the lights on.
"We've probably got the best facilities in town and we just need to make sure we are putting them to the best possible use we can be."
While some other clubs won't start their pre-season campaigns for another month or two, Robertson said the Bulls would be getting a solid block in ahead of the 2024-25 season.
"We are starting on the 24th," he said.
"We'll try and start 10 weeks out from the start of the season and we'll be going twice a week for that whole period.
"I'm looking forward to stepping things up as we go, we'll be doing a lot of fitness stuff at the start of the year and skills work.
"Then a lot of game simulation and a lot of fielding."
Lake Albert president Nathan Brookes was delighted to have Robertson taking on the role of captain-coach at the Bulls.
"He's such an enthusiastic member of the cricket club and has been for about 15 years now," Brookes said.
"To have Kurt back onboard and come onboard as coach and step up as first grade captain again is just a thrill for everyone involved to be honest.
"He's been first grade captain for a number of years previously and he's also a premiership player with the club.
"It's great to see him come back and be involved in the club, last year he was involved in the juniors and also played thirds.
"It's great to see him come onboard."
