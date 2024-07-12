'Less piss and more training' leads to bigger things for Hartshorn

A decision to really commit to his footy and laying off the beers is starting to pay dividends for Chris Hartshorn.
The 29-year-old has earned himself a start in Tumut's line up for the first time for their clash with Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Hartshorn first started playing for Tumut in the under 10s however never really took his football too seriously.
However he's enjoying the rewards of a different approach this year.
"I'm taking it a lot more serious, less piss and more training," Hartshorn said.
"I just wanted to have a bigger year of footy and stay off the alcohol for a while and focus on my health.
"It's going really good."
Hartshorn has been named at lock to take on the Diesels.
He feels his efforts are really being rewarded.
"I've come a long way from the start," Hartshorn said.
"This year I've pushed a lot more so I probably deserve it."
Tumut coach Zac Masters has also been impressed with his development.
"It's probably the fittest, strongest and best shape he's been in in his life," Masters said.
"He's a lot more committed and we've seen that in his performances.
"He's still probably learning the craft of the year, and still has a long way to go there, but his intent is certainly there."
Hartshorn has been coming off the bench for the Blues throughout the year.
While trying to make an impact, he feels playing in the top grade has plenty of advantages compared to his time in reserve grade.
"It's actually a bit easier as everyone does their job," he said.
"Every player next to knows what they have to do and that makes your job easier.
"It's still hard but if everyone is doing their jobs you don't have to push as hard."
Hartshorn's chance to start comes at a difficult time for the Blues.
They head into the clash without Kyle Danilczak and Lewis Arragon while English hooker Lochlan McGill is still unavailable as well.
Danilczak won't play again this season after breaking his jaw in their 42-18 loss to Young last week.
Masters admitted it's a big blow.
"I'm really disappointed for Kyle and it obviously hurts us as a side as he's been great for us this year on the edge," Masters said.
"When he did sign he probably wasn't expecting he had to play 80 (minutes) every week in the back row but that's what he's done.
"He's held the edge together a fair bit for us all year so I'm disappointed for him but he's already keen to be back next year."
Arragon is also unavailable due to work commitments.
Tumut scored the first of their three wins against Junee earlier this season.
However Masters expects a very different challenge from the Diesels on their home turf, especially after they were just beaten by Southcity last week.
"Looking at Junee I think they've improved a lot since the last time we played them so it will be a tough test," he said.
"We've got our backs against the wall in a way with all the injuries and unavailabilities so it's a big test for the boys but we've spoken about making sure they enjoy their footy and enjoy playing with each other and hopefully some good performances and results can come in the back end of the year for us."
