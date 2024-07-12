Jet-setting footballers adds a degree of difficulty to club's finals bid

A NUMBER of Northern Jets players are getting the opportunity to see the world but it may come back to cost the club a finals appearance this season.
The Jets lose Blair McLean and Chris Bell for Saturday's crunch Farrer League clash with Charles Sturt University due to overseas trips.
McLean's season is done, while Bell has headed overseas on work commitments and will be back to play a part in the Jets' finish to the season.
The latest two trips takes the Jets' tally to six players that have missed chunks of the season due to overseas trips this year. On top of that, Sam Clemson is out due to being away in Darwin.
It's an unusual statistic and forms part of a frustrating list of reasons that has seen the Jets unable to get their strongest team on the paddock this season.
"It has been absolutely cruel to us. Even just the injuries that have happened to us before then," Jets coach Jack Harper said.
"Ryan Cox would have only played five games this year. He's been injured. Harry Collis is the same. Sam Fisher's been gone since round one.
"Nothing's really bounced our way yet. Hopefully it starts this weekend and all the bounces go our way."
The Jets have been forced to make four changes to the team that defeated Coleambally last Saturday by three goals.
Joe Ryall is out with work commitments, while Taylor Heath also misses the CSU game after only just returning from shoulder surgery.
Max Tidd, Harry Collis, Ben Grinter and Harry Grinter come in.
Harper has faith in the Jets' depth.
"I still do really highly rate our depth," he said.
"There was guys playing in the reserves last week like the two Grinter boys, Harry Collis comes back from injury, Max Tidd comes back into the picture now, these sort of guys, we've got quite a bit of depth there and guys we've had debut throughout the year that we've got confidence in.
"So I'm not worried about that at all.
"It's just more we need to play as a unit and gel and play the footy that we know we're capable of.
"We lacked a bit of our accountability I think throughout the whole year and it's only shown small patches of it. That's basically the talking point heading forward."
The Jets sit a game plus percentage outside of the top five with five games to play.
Their games against fourth-placed CSU on Saturday and fifth-placed Temora in two weeks time, both at home, shape as the fixtures that will make or break their season.
"It's a must-win really," Harper said of Saturday.
"We unfortunately lost to CSU in the first half of the year by a couple of kicks and we felt as though that was a game we probably felt we should have won but at stages switched off and let them dictate terms where this weekend we've really got to get this game back to keep our finals chances alive.
"It's a massive weekend for us.
"I think a couple of weeks ago against The Rock we showed some really good signs and instilled a fair bit of confidence in a few blokes so if we hold ourselves to that level I think we'll be absolutely fine, it's just a matter of doing that on Saturday."
