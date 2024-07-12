The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jet-setting footballers adds a degree of difficulty to club's finals bid

MM
By Matt Malone
July 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blair McLean has played his last game for the season for Northern Jets after heading overseas. Picture by Tom Dennis
Blair McLean has played his last game for the season for Northern Jets after heading overseas. Picture by Tom Dennis

A NUMBER of Northern Jets players are getting the opportunity to see the world but it may come back to cost the club a finals appearance this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.