Demons co-coach confirmed for return after long stint on sidelines

Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Nick Perryman will make a long-awaited return this weekend as the Demons face off against Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
It was just shy of 12 months ago that Perryman tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the ground against the Bulldogs.
The injury meant that he was sidelined for the rest of the Demons campaign in 2023 and has resulted in him watching from the boundary this season as they've notched up a 9-1 start to the year.
It's been 350 days since Perryman last made an appearance for the Demons and he was looking forward to running out with the team on Saturday.
"It's been a long time coming," Perryman said.
"It's always good to be back playing after a long period of time off.
"I always had the plan to come back around this time of year just a little bit over halfway.
"I probably could've nearly gone over the last couple of weeks, but I decided to hold off and give it a crack this week."
The Demons have done well without Perryman having confirmed themselves as a genuine premiership threat alongside Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Perryman said it was pleasing that the side has been playing some pretty strong footy over the first half of the year.
"They've been going pretty well which is good," he said.
"We've banked a few wins away in the early part of the season which is handy."
Perryman is feeling confident ahead of his return and said he's ticked off every box he needed to ahead of his return to the field.
"I'm feeling fairly strong," he said.
"I've ticked off pretty much everything I needed to tick off, I don't think I'm going to set the world on fire in this first game in particular.
"But I'm pretty confident I should be right to go."
The Demons co-coach has been named on the bench for the clash against the Bulldogs and he confirmed he'll be on managed minutes in his return.
"I'm coming off the bench and I'll be playing a little bit here and there," he said.
"I'll see how I go but it won't be a full game."
The squeeze for spots at the Demons has claimed it's first victim as Ryan Collins is the unlucky player who makes way for Perryman.
Perryman said it wasn't an easy selection choice to make and he believed Collins would have an opportunity to break his way back into the senior side in the coming weeks.
"It's always tough when you've got to leave people out of the team," he said.
"It's one of those things but it's going to happen particularly at this time of year, I'm pretty sure the majority of guys will get opportunities to break back into the team.
"We haven't settled on our best 21 yet and there's still a fair few weeks left in the season, I'm sure anyone who's not in the team at the moment will get an opportunity to get back in."
The Bulldogs are coming off an 80-point win over Leeton-Whitton and they are currently engaged in a fierce battle for fifth spot with Griffith.
Perryman was therefore expecting a tough challenge from Turvey Park on their home deck on Saturday.
"They're the reigning premiers for a reason," he said.
"They're on their home deck so it's always been tough particularly over the last few years, we're expecting a really good game and for them to be at their best for sure."
The Bulldogs have made three changes ahead of the clash as Lucas Roberts, Andrew Emery and Oscar Jenkins return to the senior side.
Harry Stapleton, Baxter Wallett and Archie Jenkins are the trio that come out of the Bulldogs lineup.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.