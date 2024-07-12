The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Losing the heart of the community: Residents rebel against proposed changes

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 12 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batlow resident Anne Hallard has rallied the community to support saving the local library, pool and waste recovery centres. Pictures supplied
Batlow resident Anne Hallard has rallied the community to support saving the local library, pool and waste recovery centres. Pictures supplied

For many the Batlow Library is more than just a place with books, rather a refuge and sanctuary which helped rebuild their lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.