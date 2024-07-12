Losing the heart of the community: Residents rebel against proposed changes

For many the Batlow Library is more than just a place with books, rather a refuge and sanctuary which helped rebuild their lives.
That haven is now at risk as Snowy Valleys Council (SVC) aims to save costs with a reduction of services, but the little community of Batlow is up for the big fight to keep their services running.
Concerned resident Anne Hallard said she heard the news of the proposed reductions and became outraged, prompting her to launch the Save Batlow Library campaign.
"I lost everything of mine in the [Black Summer bushfires] - my house, my farm, my farmstay there," she said.
"I know how much I needed that library during the last four years, to be able to complete forms and do printing and photocopying ... and the other services that they offer.
"The library is performing a very important role in the community and for the community, and for people who have been badly affected, and still continue to be affected."
At last month's SVC meeting, the council discussed its currently unsustainable financial position and the need for operational cost saving measures to take place, including service and staff reductions at council libraries, pools and waste recovery centres.
The move is a result of the council being denied its application for a special rate variation by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) in May. It had sought a permanent special rate rise of 42.38 per cent over a three-year period.
Upon hearing Batlow Library would only operate two days a week, Ms Hallard and other concerned residents rallied the community to fight for their services.
They delivered a letter to SVC and the general manager, signed by about 200 residents, urging them to consider alternative solutions and proposed some of their own. They also encouraged people to write their own letters.
The letter requested the council consider reducing SVC Library hours across Batlow, Tumut, Adelong and Tumbarumba, resulting in 38 hours per week being saved, which is equal to the current proposal without significantly reducing services in any town.
Under the current plan Batlow Library is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm.
"The Batlow community was caught off guard with this decision, there was no consultation from council, that they had intended to do this to the libraries or the pools or the waste resource centres," Ms Hallard said.
"This letter outlines a solution ... [which] needs to be really carefully considered by the council, because it is about equity."
Ms Hallard is also leading a campaign to ensure Batlow's pool services remain available, with the current plan to reduce the season by two weeks and reduce the hours of operations to Thursday to Sunday (closed Monday to Wednesday).
"The community wants to find a solution to that, because it's not acceptable that the public pool be closed in summer when people need it the most," she said.
"We've got a swimming club and learn to swim ... so a pool is without question an essential facility.
"Some of the solutions that have come forward is there's a number of volunteers that would like to be trained in their lifeguard certificate and in first aid, and they would like to volunteer at the pool to keep it open and during summer.
"All of the facilities - the library, the pool and the waste resource centre - have just received refurbishment and had improvements made to them ... now they're reducing them or closing them ... that is counterintuitive."
Tumut Community Association president Christine Webb said when SVC's special rate variation was introduced in 2022 the community had three questions.
"How are they going to save money? How are they going to increase the population, so that there is increased ratepayers? And what exactly did they need that money for?" she said.
"We've asked those questions several times over and not had a satisfactory response.
"We're very concerned about not only the cutback in services, but we are very concerned ... about the reduction of workforce staff, because staff are members of our community.
"It affects the whole community, when you have a cut-down in either hours of staff, they're losing income, and that affects the whole community."
Ms Hallard said the campaign was not a protest or the community pushing back at the council.
"We know that they are a broken council, there is no doubt about that," she said.
"They are financially destitute and they will make a grab at anything that they can to claw back money.
"We're not disputing that, but what we are saying is if the community can find a solution, it needs to be seriously heard."
A SVC spokesperson said the council would consider community requests when finalising changes to libraries and resource recovery centre operating hours.
"These changes are still being decided and it is expected that they will be implemented in the coming months," they said.
"The Batlow Pool, like Khancoban and Tumbarumba, will open two weeks later than the traditional dates and during the season will open Thursday through to Sunday only (closed Monday to Wednesday). Swipe card users retain access Monday to Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, the financial position of Snowy Valleys Council requires a back-to-basics approach and whilst libraries and swimming pools are important community facilities and services they are less essential then ensuring our road network, for example, is maintained to a satisfactory standard."
