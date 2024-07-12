Young gun's season hangs in the balance as Marrar make four changes for EWK

MARRAR expect to find out in the next week whether it will see key forward Blake Walker again this season.
Walker injured his knee in the Bombers' shock loss to Temora last Saturday week, playing no part in the second half.
He missed the win over The Rock-Yerong Creek last Sunday and Marrar coach Cal Gardner has revealed he may be finished for the season.
Walker has injured the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his knee and will see a surgeon next week to determine his fate.
The 21-year-old had backed up last year's breakout season with a strong start to the year, kicking 22 goals from 11 games while holding down centre-half-forward for the Bombers.
Gardner said Walker's season hangs in the balance.
"Next week is when he'll decide whether he goes down the surgery path or tries to get it right for finals," Gardner said.
"He did it a couple of years ago where he had the same knee injury about the same time of year and came back and had a fairly significant impact, particularly in the grand final, so as a coaching staff we know, and he knows personally, that he can still have an impact this year if he goes that way.
"I've had a chat to him about making sure he weighs up his future because he's got a pretty bright future in footy so he makes sure he looks after the longevity of his career.
"We obviously want him back as well so I think he'll go off what the surgeon recommends."
At best case, Walker won't return until finals and Gardner said he is a big loss.
"Structurally he plays that centre-half-forward really well," he said.
"He's got a great work rate and he also for a young person shows good leadership and good guidance to other boys.
"We'll certainly miss him but he's still helping out in a non-playing capacity, which is great for us and him."
There was also fears around Billy Toy's season after he suffered a concussion in the loss to Temora.
However he has received good news and will be back in coming weeks.
"This is Billy's second week out with concussion. I believe he'll try and get into a doctor in the next week to get his clearance if he's good to go. He's certainly done all the right things around that, which is good," Gardner said.
"He didn't feel great on the day and a couple of days after and you never know with those injuries but he went and got a CT scan and saw a doctor and was told it was a regular concussion, which is good."
The Bombers have made four changes to the team that defeated the Magpies last Sunday.
Caleb Walker, Jordan Hedington, Harry Palmer and Billy Limbrick come in. Josh Staines misses the game through unavailability, while Judd Withers, Angus Kent and Brandon Sanbrook have made way.
"We have some people come back and be available, which is handy," Gardner said.
"We have one player, Josh Staines, who is unavailable so we'll miss him, he's had a pretty good year for us, but we're pretty confident with the guys we've brought in."
East Wagga-Kooringal have lost assistant coach Luke Gerhard to a hamstring injury.
Nick Vawser comes in as his replacement.
