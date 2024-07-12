The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Don't throw out your cat's poo! Send it to CSU for research project instead

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
July 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University honours student Natalie Jefferson and veterinary parasitologist Professor Shokoofeh Shamsi with Denji. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Charles Sturt University honours student Natalie Jefferson and veterinary parasitologist Professor Shokoofeh Shamsi with Denji. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Researchers at Charles Sturt University are calling on all cat owners to complete a survey - and hand over their pet's poo - to see if different diets have any effect on their furry friend's health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.