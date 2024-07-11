Phone call to Maher comes off for Wagga apprentice in Narrandera Cup

In the end, it was fairly simple and maybe a little daunting for apprentice jockey Holly Durnan to work out what she needed to do to win the Narrandera Cup.
She rode last year's winner Prince Of Helena, but with that ride gone she did the next best thing and picked up the phone.
"I thought I would ring Ciaron Maher and ask for the ride on Ascension and the owners agreed and I'm very happy to be riding a horse with a strong chance for such a big stable," she said.
Durnan's claim will bring Ascension in with 61.5 kilograms in what is the best Narrandera Cup of all time.
"We have been racing for more than 140 years and never had a race or a meeting as big as this," club secretary Michael Bailey said.
"We have got some of the big name trainers here who have never raced at Narrandera. The $60,000 prize money and The Big Dance eligibility to the winner is a big drawcard."
Ascension beat Prince Of Helena to the finish in the Swan Hill Cup behind Munhamek, but then finished well behind him the next time they competed over 1620 metres at Flemington
Prince Of Helena won the Narrandera Cup last year with 63 kilograms and drops to 57.5 kilograms on Sunday.
He hasn't won a race in several starts since, but trainer Craig Weeding feels the galloper is spot on.
"He is going better than last year and his past two runs have been very good," he said.
"It'd a lot tougher race than last year, but his form is better going into it around horses like Munhamek."
Prince Of Helena will jump from a wide gate and is rated a $5 chance on the NSW TAB behind Riverplate ($4).
Traner Michael Hickmott accepted with three horses, but scratched Lord Vladivostok and Exalted Fire.
This has opened the way for the first emergency, Barellan Bandit to gain a start for trainer Ed O'Rourke who has never previously had a starter at Narrandera.
Maher, who oversees a massive training operation, has never previously had a starter at Narrandera and neither has Peace Officer's trainer Clarry Conners.
The big prize money available with the opportunity to race in a $3 million race for the winner later in the year has been a huge drawcard.
"Not too long ago, we had a very small field for the cup. Now it's the complete opposite having these type of horses and trainers involved," Bailey added.
"The entire meeting is strong, We have a new supporting sprint race which we hope will grow in prize money plus there is a $50,000 maiden race only."
There isn't one galloper trained in the Southern Districts in the Cup with a record number of close to 50 nominations.
There is some local interest with Just Go Bang gaining a start as the second emergency for Narrandera owner Graeme Mathieson.
Leading jockey Nick Heywood will ride Riverplate as he tries to chase down a century of winners for the season.
He sits in the mid-80s after having a goal of reaching 70.
"I will need about 16 winners in 11 meetings, but that's my goa," Heywood said.
With the ride on the cup favourite, Heywood could edge closer with the ride on Riverbend Unicorn, also raced by Mathieson, debutant Manwari and the flying Hulm.
The track is rated a heavy eight, but given the surface and little rain forecast there is a chance of an upgrade.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.