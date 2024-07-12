Teens taken to hospital after two-car crash at busy Wagga intersection

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after their car and another vehicle collided at a central Wagga intersection.
The two girls, both aged 17, were involved in a collision between a Kia sedan and a Ford SUV at the junction of Edward Street and Best Street about 8.20pm on Thursday, July 11.
Emergency services, including officers from the Riverina Police District, responded to the incident.
Police said the driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman, was uninjured, while the two girls, who were the driver and passenger in the sedan, were taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
A NSW Police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash were continuing.
The collision happened about 90 minutes after another crash about 500 metres down the road.
A ute knocked down a traffic light at the Edward Street and Murray Street intersection about 6.50pm before coming to a stop on the footpath near Docker Street, outside Wagga Base Hospital.
The ute's driver has been charged with high-range drink driving and issued a court date.
