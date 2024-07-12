Driver charged after ute flattens traffic light, stops on footpath 300m away

A man will face court accused of driving with a blood alcohol level six times the legal limit after his vehicle flattened a traffic light on a busy Wagga road before coming to a stop hundreds of metres away.
Emergency services were called to Edward Street about 6.50pm on Thursday, July 11, following reports a car had hit a traffic light at the highway's intersection with Murray Street.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers found a Mitsubishi ute had hit the traffic signal before coming to a stop on the footpath outside Wagga Base Hospital.
Pictures from the scene showed the ute on the footpath near the intersection of Docker Street - about 300 metres away from the damaged centre-of-the-road traffic light at Murray Street.
"The driver of the utility, a 41-year-old man, was uninjured," the spokesperson said.
"During the incident police directed the man to supply a RBT, which he allegedly failed to do."
The man was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where police said he returned a breath analysis of 0.304.
He was charged with driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) and granted conditional bail to face Wagga Local Court on September 11.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.