The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Driver charged after ute flattens traffic light, stops on footpath 300m away

By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 12 2024 - 10:22am, first published 10:10am
The ute involved in the crash on Edward Street in Wagga on Thursday, July 11. Police say the driver hit a traffic light at the Murray Street intersection before stopping about 300 metres down the road. Picture by Wagga Accident Response
A man will face court accused of driving with a blood alcohol level six times the legal limit after his vehicle flattened a traffic light on a busy Wagga road before coming to a stop hundreds of metres away.

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

