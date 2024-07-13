What was making news in Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Miss Wagga, Annette Harris and Community Princess Melissa Barklem met with Mayor, John Harding prior to their departure for the United States next week.
Sisters Joyce McKee and Norma Richardson who have dominated the event through the 1980s and 1990s have again won the Central Riverina District Women's Bowling Association championship pairs narrowly defeating Barbara Inglis and Judy Hales at Wagga City Leagues.
Wagga crime manager, acting Inspector Graeme Winson, warned women to be particularly careful when alone at home following an incident when a 23-year-old woman was indecently assaulted during a home invasion.
Police are also warning locals against walking home alone from pubs and hotels late at night following a series of violent assaults on intoxicated men.
Plans were released for a $1.5 million amphitheatre on the banks of Wollundry Lagoon.
Trinity Senior High School's Sun Cup team left for Melbourne with high hopes of retaining one of the most prestigious prizes in Australian football.
Wagga's newest school, The Riverina Anglican College will be teaching in its own classrooms when third term begins next week.
Ashmont's Mallory Street has been named as winner of the Tidy Town Association Street award.
Senior Wagga City Council officers led by town clerk, Bill Ellis spent a couple of hours cleaning the historic Best family cemetery plot at Flowerdale, near the Carmelite Monastery.
A combined Girl Guides and Boy Scouts "Gang Show" performed at Wagga High School.
Wagga City Council industrial promotion officer, Mr Jim Sibree suggested that the council form a housing advisory committee in the city.
A capacity crowd, including Doug Thomas and his wife Yvonne, packed the newly restored Plaza Theatre Ballroom for the Home of Compassion Ball.
Wagga Rostrum Club held its half-yearly changeover dinner with outgoing president, Mr Malcolm Holmes handing over to new president, Michael Knight.
Daddy Cool, Australia's top rollicking band of 1972, are playing in Wagga this weekend with tickets available from Palings.
A total of 19 boats took part in the second round of the winter power boat competition at Lake Albert.
Governor of NSW, Sir Roden Cutler and Mrs Cutler visited Wagga performing several official functions including unveiling a commemorative plaque at the Wagga City Abbatoir and officially opening Waratah Industries and the Regional Veterinary Centre at the Wagga Agricultural College.
A new wing opened at Calvary Hospital features a children's wing, 12 private rooms for adults and an outdoor sitting area for patients. Calvary Hospital now has a bed capacity of 125.
Seven of Wagga's top snooker players, including Tony Hubbard, Athol Thomas and Don Ford will take on Australian professional snooker champion, Eddie Charlton, at Wagga RSL Club next week.
A spokesman for two of Wagga's baking companies said bread prices will rise two cents, bringing an ordinary unwrapped 4lb loaf to 68 cents and 34 cents for a 2lb loaf.
Blakes Real Estate at 90 Fitzmaurice Street are advertising a concrete and fibro, five-bedroom cottage on 80 acres, seven miles south of Wagga for $40,000.
Hore & Davies Travel Service are advertising an 11 day P&O Pacific cruise from $274 and a Fearne's 24 day Safari for $225 or 10 days in Fiji for $335.
