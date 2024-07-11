FWAW out! Riverina back on show

It's the show that gets people talking and the next season of popular TV series Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW) is set to include some Riverina flavour - possibly in more ways than one!
A Borambola sheep farmer has been revealed as one of the eight men to feature on the newest instalment of the hit Channel 7 show.
As Emily Anderson reports, Farmer Tom loves his farm and is "looking for a lovely wife to start a family to share all of this with". Maybe that person could be long-time FWAW fan Georgia Harper, who told Emily she is considering applying for the show.
It's not the first time a Riverina farmer has featured on FWAW. Who can forget Cootamundra's Brad Jones (from season 13 in 2023), who sent a flurry of customers to a Riverina retailer after he showcased an iconic 'Cootamundra NSW' hat.
In more serious news, the family of one of the truck drivers involved in a serious crash at The Rock last week has spoken to Finn Coleman from his bedside as he fights for life in Canberra Hospital.
Both drivers were trapped in the wreck of their rigs for up to two hours, with Wayne Pisarek still in an induced coma after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
