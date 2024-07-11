'Time to move on': Group Nine game days set for overhaul after NSWRL visit

Group Nine are forging ahead with plans to reshape their game days in 2025.
And unhappy clubs have been told to get on with it.
NSW Rugby League officials met with the Group Nine board and club delegates on Wednesday night to confirm changes first muted by The Daily Advertiser in December.
It's now official that the Sullivan Cup will no longer be part of the senior competition from next year.
Instead the under 16s boys will be replaced by a new under 18s girls competition.
The senior clubs presented a united front against the plan with concerns over the impact the decision to see under 16s move to the junior league would have financially, on their volunteer base and in player development after being part of the senior competition for more than 50 years.
Group Nine president Mark Daly recognised their concerns, but it didn't stop the process.
"The senior clubs weren't happy, and had some valid points from them to stay, but at the end of the day it came down to the NSW board," Daly said.
"They made the final decision and they stuck by the decision.
"We have to try to move on, work out a plan that suits everyone and get on with playing good footy."
Instead an under 16s competition will be created in the junior league.
Group Nine Juniors president Ian Mortimer is welcoming of the decision.
"Our charter is to encourage as many people to play and enjoy our game as we can," Mortimer said.
"It's fantastic to see the establishment of new competitions in the Riverina.
"Group Nine juniors together with Group Nine seniors will continue to work with NSWRL and NRL to implement strategies to maximise participation."
With the introduction of a non-competitive women's rugby league season this year, it means there will be an even gender split on Group Nine game days.
Daly expects the under 18s girls will follow a similar path to the senior women this year, by starting off as non-competitive.
However he's confident there are numbers to sustain the age group.
"I think with the (NRLW) trial we had the other day and Group Nine under 17s verses Group 20 that was a good start," Daly said.
"They had 40 or 50 girls apply to play in that spread from all over Group Nine.
"The open women's Newcastle and Canberra game attracted a bit more interest and we need to see more of that.
"I think with most of the teams in a full competition, especially in the open women's, you'll attract girls from rugby union and AFL to come and play.
"It's a full competition then."
Six teams are taking part in this year's women's nines competition with plans in place for it to become a competitive league next year.
Group Nine will review the inaugural season at the end of the year but Daly revealed there are talks of having an exhibition women's game on grand final day.
