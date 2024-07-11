Manhunt under way after knifepoint carjacking on Riverina street

A manhunt is under way after a man was carjacked at knifepoint in a driveway on a Riverina street.
Police were called to Noorla Street in Griffith following reports of an armed robbery about 1.15pm on Wednesday, July 10.
According to investigators, a 33-year-old man was sitting in a car parked in a driveway, when he was approached by a male who threatened him with a knife and demanded his keys.
The man complied, before the offender - who was wearing a black hooded jumper - drove off.
Detectives attached to Murrumbidgee Police District responded and have launched an investigation.
The car has been described as a white Toyota Hilux dual cab, with NSW registration EIC02K, which was later found alight on Lakes Road at Lake Wyangan.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have been travelling along Lakes Road or surrounding roads in the North Griffith or Tharbogang areas between 1pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday - and may have dashcam footage - to come forward.
Information can be provided to Griffith police station or by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
