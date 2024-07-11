A Borambola sheep-farming bachelor takes to TV to find a wife

A Borambola sheep farmer is among the lineup of single farmers on the next season of a popular dating show.
Known as "Farmer Tom", the Riverina man is one of eight male farmers looking for love in the newest instalment of Channel Seven's Farmer Wants a Wife.
"I'm an animal-loving sheep farmer, who loves my farm and has many dreams to achieve," the 31-year-old said on the show's website.
"I'm looking for a lovely wife to start a family to share all of this with."
Women looking for love are invited to apply as contestants on the 15th season of the show, which will air next year.
Georgia Harper, a long-time Farmer Wants a Wife fan, has tossed up applying to the show.
"I've half thought about applying," she said.
"I think I've always seen myself marrying a farmer, or at least settling down on a couple of acres or whatever.
"But I just think I'm a bit more of a quiet person and don't like being the centre of attention and stuff."
She enjoys watching the show with her family who all grew up on a mixed farm in Ariah Park.
"Dad will ring us up and talk to us while we watch the show," she said.
"Sometimes I would constantly text my sister throughout the whole episode and just be like 'what are they thinking' or 'did you see that?'."
For contestants to be successful, Ms Harper thinks they need to have the right job that will allow them to make the move to the country.
"I'm a bit biased, but teachers and nurses are good, you kind of know that with their careers they're going to slot in a bit better," she said.
"Seeing how the girls cope is pretty interesting, they often can't cope with the realistic-ness of it all."
TV ratings for the show have remained strong, with 1.06 million viewers tuning in for an end-of-season episode in May 2024.
