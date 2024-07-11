Ag College chase more finals momentum in retro look for anniversary celebrations

Ag College have a rare win over a top-four team in their sights to celebrate the club's anniversary.
More than 300 people are set to mark 75 years of the club on Saturday.
Aggies are looking to kick start the celebrations with a victory over Tumut at Beres Ellwood Oval.
The Bulls are the only side inside the top four Ag College have been able to get the better of this season.
That was all the way back in round one.
All four of their losses this season have come at the hands of the top two sides, Wagga City and Waratahs however vice captain Josh Elworthy believes those results haven't dented the side's confidence with three more rounds to play before finals.
"We've dropped a couple of games to the bigger teams but feel we're building in the right direction," Elworthy said.
"Hopefully after the win over Albury last time we can continue to build into Tumut this week.
"We've got a couple of boys back, which will be good for us, and then have Leeton and Reddies so hopefully we can continue to build momentum into finals."
Pat Prest and Mitch Pattingale both return for the big clash with the unavailable Will Quirico coming out of their forward pack.
Elworthy hopes a win over Tumut on Saturday could prove a physiological advantage as well with the two sides currently on track to face off in the elimination final next month.
"The way the ladder is looking at the moment we could be taking them on in the first week of finals if nothing drastic changes so it will be good to have a look at them and prepare for the finals," he said.
"If we can put in a good performance it can sit in the back of their minds and hopefully give us a good indicator of what they are going to be like in round one of finals."
Ag College will wear specially designed jumpers to mark the occasion.
They will be auctioned off at their function at Range Function Centre with the proceeds to help support those achieved by motor neuron disease (MND) including one of their own.
President Ted O'Rafferty is thrilled to have around 330 tickets sold for the event.
"We've had great support from the old boys and it's incredible with how many tickets we've been able to sell," O'Rafferty said.
"I'm sure it will be an unreal night.
"We'll be auctioning off the first grade jerseys, our merch co-ordinator Archer (Nugan) has done up some cotton jerseys and all funds will go towards MND Australia and a past player who currently has MND.
"It will be great to show our support."
