Boxing, breakfast, boats: The program keeping these girls in school

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
July 11 2024 - 9:00pm
Tumut High School students Zoey Oavie, Jaydah Cornelissens and Sierra Connolly are part of the Stars program which helps First Nations girls achieve in school. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Ditching the standard school uniform for a special new shirt is the incentive for First Nations girls to show up to class.

