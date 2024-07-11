Boxing, breakfast, boats: The program keeping these girls in school

Ditching the standard school uniform for a special new shirt is the incentive for First Nations girls to show up to class.
A group of 42 girls at Tumut High School have found a home in the Stars Foundation program which aims to get more Indigenous girls to stay in school, and learn about their culture.
"It's good for me and everyone else because it makes you feel like you're a part of this community and this is where I'm from as well," Year 7 student Zoey Oavie said.
"You get to experience other things."
The Stars Foundation program has existed for 10 years in other states but was introduced in 2024 in NSW following state funding.
Tumut High School is one of four regional NSW schools offering the pilot program.
Torres Strait Islander Zoey has been in the program since she began high school in 2024.
She and a group of nine other Tumut students travelled to Melbourne to watch the State of Origin as part of the program.
"We went on the Stars bus and drove to Albury and got on a train and that train took us to Melbourne," she said.
"I feel like it was really fun on the train, and the food was pretty good."
The Stars program makes her feel like she is a part of a community at school.
"I feel like it's good for me, and everyone else, because it makes you feel like you're a part of this community, and this is where I'm from as well," she said.
Year 9 student Sierra Connolly is hoping to earn herself a brand-new Stars uniform through the program.
It's just one incentive the program uses to help the girls attend school.
"We get to wear it instead of our school uniform ... we have to earn them," the 14-year-old said.
"[We have to] go to three morning exercises, wear correct uniform five days in a row, go to contact time."
Sierra and other participants visits the program's designated demountable for free meals, and for "contact time" which are sessions where students learn about culture and identity.
She is one of several students who received her boat license through the program.
Wiradjuri student Jaydah Cornelissens has learned more about her culture through the program and says that it gives her "endless opportunities".
"It's made me feel more confident about myself and about my culture," she said.
"Knowing that there are other people from my culture around me and supporting me."
Jaydah likes that the program is for girls of different ages and backgrounds.
Known to the girls as Mama Trish, Wiradjuri woman Trish Whitburn believes the program is exactly what First Nations girls need to stay in school.
Each morning Ms Whitburn drives the Stars bus to take students to school and throughout the day she mentors the girls.
"If the day's not going well, the girls know they can come to this space and have a yarn about whatever's going on," she said.
"The goal is for their attendance to improve and participate in school the best way they can."
Although the program offers excursions, prizes and creative opportunities, it's up to the girls to do the right thing to earn these incentives.
"They sign a contract with us to say they're going to do the things we expect from them, and we will support them to do that," Ms Whitburn said.
"The excursions and all the exciting things they get to do, they've got to earn that."
Ms Whitburn has seen significant progress in many student's attendance, but for some, she believes there's still a way to go.
"We had one girl, her attendance was 13 per cent at the start of the year, we're now up to 52," she said.
"Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to get you over the line."
Ms Whitburn hopes funding will continue for the program at Tumut High School, which she said will depend on the results achieved.
"I hope it will be there for the long term," she said.
"The program is here now and hopefully they use it for everything that it's here to offer them, and it's here for a long time, but that depends on results."
The NSW government has provided $414,000 to the program as part of the Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program.
