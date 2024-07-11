Juggling act no tall order for 14-year-old despite shock call up to A grade

If Jess Walker's height doesn't make her Sunday netball opponents nervous, her resume should.
The 14-year-old plays for Wagga Swans in the Wagga District under 15s competition but before she pulls out her Swans gear on for her last game of the weekend, she's playing Saturday senior netball for Marrar.
Debuting in the senior club last year, Walker played up in under 17s and was a regular fill-in for their A reserve side.
Fast forward to 2024, she's on the A reserve team and recently made her A grade debut.
It's a big feat for such a young athlete and an opportunity she isn't taking lightly.
"I started playing seniors last year, it was a bit scary at first but I felt like it was nice, all the girls at Marrar are lovely and I fit in really nicely," Walker said.
"It's really nice that I get to train with all girls and build a stronger connection with them so it's easier to play with them on the weekend.
"I feel more confident in my netball, playing in the older grades, and the girls have taught me so much on how I can be a better netballer."
Invited into the Bombers A grade side two weeks ago, Walker was surprised to be added into the team.
She was even more surprised when she realised she was going to step on the court.
"I was very shocked at first when she told me and then it was a bit scary getting asked to put the bib on and go on court," she said.
"It wasn't too bad, it was a lot quicker than what I'm used t, once some of the nerves got out then I started playing good netball."
Working alongside playing-coach Kadison Hofert in defence, Walker enjoyed the first taste of the top level.
Hoping to one day be selected in the team, it's a taste of the top she won't soon forget.
Having Hofert alongside her made the experience less daunting, especially when she was asked back the next week.
"It was a bit shocking to get asked again, I didn't think they'd need me again," she said.
"I had to try and get used to being the new defender in the circle so it was a bit scary at first trying to work together but then it worked a bit better at the end.
"Kad was helping me, telling me what I should do, it felt good when she was helping me out, she teaches me what I should be doing, she coaches me through everything, she's a very good coach to have."
For some players, switching from high grade senior netball back to juniors can be like whiplash.
But Walker enjoys the chance to play alongside her friends and peers while also testing how far she can push herself in the senior club.
"It's a lot of work, I'm a bit sore after it but it's not too bad," she said.
"I just enjoy playing the sport and it's fun with all the girls.
"There's a big difference, you have to have a lot of patience to swap between them but it's not too bad, it's pretty good.
"I like having fun with all of them, it's more laid back than the Saturday competition, so that's nice."
Back in the side for this weekend's game, Walker will grab every opportunity presented to her.
Hofert said that bringing in young players to the top grade is part of her philosophy as a coach, and with Sophie McRae out with hamstring injury, there's space for the young players to fill.
"We're bringing Jess Walker in, her talent has just been unreal over the last couple of years so giving her an opportunity is really exciting," Hofert said.
"Putting people in young, that's how they're going to learn and be the best players in the future and I think that's what we need to do at Marrar, build our juniors up with all those young girls in A reserve and A grade, nurture them and watch them become stars of the future."
Marrar are sitting seventh on the ladder going into this weekend's game with just two wins this season.
Finals are off the table for the team but Hofert isn't writing off the last five rounds.
Instead, she wants her team to keep pushing to play their best netball, and ensure they're not giving anyone an easy win.
"We're probably not in the position we wanted to be but now we've just said to the girls, let's make it hard for all the other teams we're playing against," she said.
"We know we can bring it, we only lost by two to East Wagga and we had a pretty slow start so I think we just want to challenge all the teams that we play from now on and then next year, we've had that one year together and hopefully we can build on what we've created this year.
"Having five new players and some younger players as well, we've lacked that little bit of experience.
"Hopefully that year together can help turn it around next year. We've definitely got the team that can challenge those top teams so I'm looking forward to challenging them for the rest of the year and hopefully next year as well."
Marrar play East Wagga-Kooringal in Saturday's round 14 game.
Marrar v East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval
Barellan v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Barellan Sports Ground
Northern Jets v Charles Sturt University at Ardlethan Sportsground
Temora v North Wagga at Nixon Park
