Saints hope young gun gets all clear as co-captain edges closer to a return

NORTH Wagga hope key forward Tom Nejman has avoided any further damage to his shoulder and can start to string some football together late in the season.
The Saints will be out to claim another top-five scalp when they travel to Nixon Park on Saturday to take on Temora.
Nejman is in doubt to face Temora after copping a knock on the shoulder that he kept him out for six weeks leading up to last week's 20-point loss to Charles Sturt University.
One of the most promising footballers in the Farrer League, Nejman was restricted to just five games last year to due a shoulder injury and is again experiencing problems in 2024.
Nejman had just started to form a lethal partnership with Matt McGowan as the twin towers in the Saints' forward-line.
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth hopes Nejman can prove hit fitness to face Temora on Saturday.
"Tommy came back in and copped another knock on his shoulder so we're just seeing how that will pull up," Papworth said.
"We've potentially got a couple out pending training (Thursday night)."
North Wagga co-captain Rhyce Doneley has been out since May with a knee injury but is creeping closer to a return.
With just four games to play after Saturday, Papworth said Doneley hasn't given up playing again this year.
"He's trying to get his knee right but it's a slow process," he said.
"It's frustrating. He's getting close. He's getting through a bit of training. He still wants to get out there on the track.
"He's one who needs to get a couple more training runs under his belt and see how it's feeling. Hopefully we can get him back on the track, that would be good."
North Wagga sit in seventh spot on the ladder but only two games, plus percentage, outside the top five with five rounds to play.
Papworth believes the Saints still have much to play for.
"We still want to be competitive with every team we're coming up against. Just keep trying to play our best footy," he said.
"After last week, it was a bit of a crunch game but on our journey it's not the be all, end all.
"This week's no different. This is another team that's not too far away from us that we should be looking to compete really well against.
"It's just another good test for our group and we're still trying to get something out of our season that's for sure."
North Wagga and Temora have enjoyed some entertaining battles in the past couple of years.
The Saints led both clashes last year at half-time before being overrun by the Kangaroos. Earlier this year, they led at quarter-time before Temora kicked clear in the second term.
Papworth hopes they can maintain their best football for longer this time around.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.