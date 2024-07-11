The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Country Championships winner back in training with a major goal in mind

By Greg Prichard
July 11 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel with stable star Asgarda. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel with stable star Asgarda. Picture by Les Smith

ASGARDA recently returned to Doug Gorrel's stable and the Wagga trainer couldn't have been happier with what he saw - 536 kilograms of a power-packed mare that won the Country Championships Final in the autumn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.