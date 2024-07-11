Country Championships winner back in training with a major goal in mind

ASGARDA recently returned to Doug Gorrel's stable and the Wagga trainer couldn't have been happier with what he saw - 536 kilograms of a power-packed mare that won the Country Championships Final in the autumn.
Now he's aiming to climb the mountain with the four-year-old and win the $2 million The Kosciuszko over 1200 metres at Randwick on October 19.
"We picked her up and brought her back after her spell and she looked fantastic," Gorrel said.
"She came back in at about 536 kilograms, so she's a big, strong mare and a lovely horse.
"I didn't put her over the scales when she won the Country Championships, but she would've been 510, 520, something like that. She's very powerful when she cuts loose - you saw that when she won that day at Randwick."
First, Asgarda has to get a run in The Kosciuszko, but Gorrel has no doubt she will be an attractive opposition to slot-holders.
Punters can go in the draw to have a horse run for them in The Kosciuszko by purchasing sweepstakes tickets at $5 each via TAB through agencies, the TAB app, pubs and clubs and at race meetings until September 9.
The 14 slot-holders will be drawn on September 11 and they will then be able to do a deal on a prizemoney split with the connections of eligible runners trained in the NSW country or ACT.
"You've got to be positive about it and we've got every reason to be positive," Gorrel said.
"We've got to give her a shot at a race like that and I'm sure she'll attract a lot of interest from the slot-holders for several reasons.
"She won that final so well. She came out from behind the leaders at the top of the straight and put them away in a few strides.
"It was a heavy track and she lapped that up. She goes great in those conditions, but she also has a terrific record on soft and good tracks, so she's got all of that covered.
"And she consistently runs well. She rarely runs a bad race and the only time she's run a shocker she had a little heart arrhythmia problem so that explained that. She tries her guts out, always.
"Most Country Championships winners get a run in The Kosciusko and I don't think it's going to be any different with her."
Gorrel said he would weigh things up after seeing Asgarda's progress over the next month or two before deciding whether she needs a race start ahead of The Kosciuszko, assuming she gets picked up for the big event.
Asgarda is a $26 chance with TAB to win The Kosciuszko.
"It would probably be late September that she would have a run if I thought she needed a run," Gorrel said.
"Nothing is set in stone and we'll see how she comes to hand.
"The Country Championships was obviously at 1400 metres and she likes that distance, but she's won over 1200 a couple of times and I believe she'll sprint well fresh - either first-up or off just the one run.
"She's a fast horse."
