Soldier hopes new service 'gives others the bravery to share their story'

It was the first time veterans of Australia's longest war had their own day to commemorate and reflect on their service, and Wagga residents ensured they weren't alone.
July 11 at 11am is the time NSW RSL has dedicated for the commemoration of Australian service men and women who served in the Middle East Area of Operations (MEAO).
The Wagga RSL bub-branch hosted the inaugural service on Thursday at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Officer Commanding Delta Company 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Major Jennifer White, was the service's keynote speaker.
Major White served nine months in Afghanistan and said the day was an opportunity to tell her story and the stories of those who served in the MEAO.
"I've really appreciated that everyone has actually turned up to help us commemorate our day ... for our service in the Middle East," she said.
"I hope this gives the community a better understanding of our contemporary veterans and I also hope that it gives some other people the bravery to share their story as well."
In her speech, Major White went through the more than 20-year history of Australia's involvement in the Middle East, including the more than 40,000 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel who served and the 41 lives lost in Afghanistan and two lives lost in Iraq and Kuwait.
In 2008, Major White was deployed to Kamp Holland - an isolated multi-national base outside of the village Tarin Kowt in Uruzghan Provence, Southern Afghanistan.
"As this was my first deployment, I was excited and nervous," she said.
"My time in Afghanistan was busy, when talked about these days with others that have served in Afghanistan it is remembered as the 'bad old days', the tough days with minimal services on the base and even less on the outlying patrol bases."
She described her time fighting the Taliban, who used improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers, waiting through contact, and dealing with attacks on the bases.
During Major White's deployment four ADF personnel were killed - Lieutenant Michael Fussell, Private Gregory Sher, Corporal Matthew Hopkins and Sergeant Brett Till.
"Corporal Hopkins was a close friend of mine, he died on March 16, 2009," she said.
"I had sat with him and a group of other friends at the mess hall two days before he was killed, he was excitedly telling us of his recent holiday back to Australia where he had married Victoria and was present for the birth of their son, Alex.
"He was 21 years old and this was his second deployment to Afghanistan."
Major White also shared her fond memories and the positive impacts they had on the village and people.
"I remember being on patrol in Tarin Kowt and folding paper aeroplanes for the children that would follow us," she said.
"They were shy at first with me, being the blonde lady with green eyes and fair skin that could talk to them in their own language.
"I remember attending an International Women's Day lunch in the Governor's compound and speaking with the female politicians that were excited for the future of their country, and when one of the locally employed civilian's daughter would sit and read to me in English when I went to do my laundry.
"This is just one story of the more than 40,000 people who deployed to the MEAO."
Major White said she was grateful to take part in the inaugural commemorations and to share her story, thanking all ADF personnel who served in the MEAO.
Wagga RSL sub-branch vice president David Abbott said, as a veteran who never deployed, the day was important to him.
"Being able to play my part in recognising ... the most recent 20 years of deployments in the Australian Defence Forces, it means a lot," he said.
"I've got a lot of friends that have deployed and listening to them tell their stories is it's heartwarming.
"This was the inaugural one for the Middle East Area of Operations. So it's very important that we recognise ... those who served there.
"We had a good attendance and as it grows I'm hoping we get more and more every year."
There were many older veterans in attendance at the service, which Major White said was good to see.
"I think it doesn't matter whether you've served a day or 10 years or 100 years, we are all family," she said.
"It doesn't matter if you've never met someone, when you have the common thread of service for your country, you're automatically family.
"So for them to come out and support us, like we do to commemorate them, was really heartfelt."
