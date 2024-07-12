Dust to dust: Benchtop ban not a silver bullet for tradie lung diseases

A government ban means home renovators can no longer choose silicon stone benchtops, but when it comes to bathroom tiles, silica dust is still in the air.
A world-first ban on engineered stone by the federal government has banned certain benchtops, slabs and panels that contain a high percentage of silica, effective from July 1.
But other silica materials, including concrete, bricks and other construction materials, do not fall under any ban.
For Wagga tiler Dave Bunn, exposure to cancer-causing silica dust is something he risks every day while cutting tiles on the job.
But the tradie isn't taking any chances, and has spent big on what he says is common sense.
"I've got a young family, so it's about staying safe, my wife is a bit concerned about it, and so the idea is to keep me alive as long as I can," he said.
"I've just spent $3500 on a brand new tile saw that's meant to be dustless."
Silica dust, which is 100 times finer than sand, is created when dry-cutting materials that contain the substance.
When inhaled repeatedly over time, the silica dust has been linked to lung cancer, silicosis and kidney disease.
Mr Bunn believes it's up to individual workers to implement safe-cutting practices to avoid inhaling the fine particles.
"I've taken the most steps I can to minimise dust in my job site," the Wagga tradie said.
"Using H-class vacuums and dust extraction systems on my grinders."
The Wagga father also made his own dust extraction system because he was concerned for his health in the long term.
He believes the dust is on par with asbestos, and construction workers are responsible for doing the right thing.
While silicon-free alternatives are readily available to replace engineered stone, the tiler does not expect a ban to be possible for naturally made materials like tiles and bricks.
"With engineered stone, they could do the ban because it was just an engineered substance, and the alternatives were pretty easy to make," he said.
"I don't see the ban on the engineered stone to be a big issue."
Each year, around 230 people develop lung cancer because of past exposure to silica dust at the job site, according to Cancer Council Australia.
The charity says that the ban on engineered stone should prevent around 100 lung cancer and 1000 silicosis cases over the lifetime of Australian workers.
"If suitable control measures are not in place, anyone working around silica dust has an increased risk of developing lung cancer," chair of the charity's occupational and environmental cancers committee Tim Driscoll said.
For Harrison Joinery's Brooke O'Rourke the government ban on engineered stone means she can no longer sell what has been one of their most popular products.
"Engineered stone is basically all we've known," Brooke O'Rourke said.
Despite the material being a key product, she is supportive of the ban that has phased out the material.
"I absolutely do agree with it, if we can help reduce - people's health is the priority," she said
"At the end of the day, yes, you want a beautiful home, but it's the front line, they're putting their lives and their families at risk, and they are exposed to it every single day."
Ms O'Rourke believes there was enough lead-up to give the industry sufficient time to prepare before the ban came into effect on July 1.
"The changeover period has been quite an easy transition," she said.
"We weren't left in the lurch with no option."
New products available do not contain silicon, however, Ms O'Rourke said these products are 10 to 20 per cent more expensive than engineered stone.
"It's just as good in terms of the quality, wear and tear and longevity," she said.
"You would not be able to notice the difference between the two products."
Existing engineered stone benchtops in homes pose no risk to people, rather the problem is due to long-term exposure among those who cut the material.
"We're very fortunate that we work with stonemasons who are constantly evolving and working out how they can improve the process," Ms O'Rourke said.
However, experts recommend anyone who works with silica materials should monitor for related diseases.
"Typically, silica related diseases progress slowly and cause minimal symptoms or disability at first," a spokesperson from government health insurer icare said.
"However, regular and heavy silica exposure can cause disease development and progression at a more rapid pace."
"It is very important for anyone who has worked with engineered stone to keep getting tested, regardless of the implementation of the ban."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.