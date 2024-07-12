The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dust to dust: Benchtop ban not a silver bullet for tradie lung diseases

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
July 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga tiler Dave Bunn spent $3500 on a new saw that eliminates cancer-causing silica dust. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga tiler Dave Bunn spent $3500 on a new saw that eliminates cancer-causing silica dust. Picture by Les Smith

A government ban means home renovators can no longer choose silicon stone benchtops, but when it comes to bathroom tiles, silica dust is still in the air.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser, based in Wagga. She loves keeping people in the loop about what's going on around them, and getting to the bottom of a good story. Got a lead - big or small? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.