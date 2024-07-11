The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Overseas travel, illness, pregnancy; 'Gullie's faced it all this season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 11 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Jolliffe isn't wasting energy stressing on things she can't control this season. Picture by Ash Smith
Olivia Jolliffe isn't wasting energy stressing on things she can't control this season. Picture by Ash Smith

A busy season off-court has impacted Collingullie-Wagga's on court availability, but coach Olivia Jolliffe isn't stressed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.