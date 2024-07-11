Overseas travel, illness, pregnancy; 'Gullie's faced it all this season

A busy season off-court has impacted Collingullie-Wagga's on court availability, but coach Olivia Jolliffe isn't stressed.
Focusing on 'controlling the controllable' Jolliffe said this season has been a good reminder the team can find success on court while also living their best lives.
Currently sitting fourth on the Riverina League ladder by percentage, the Demons have continued to be a competition threat despite a rotating starting seven.
"Life is life, I am very appreciative of how passionate people are at the club, we have so many players who we can bring up," Jolliffe said.
"I love how passionate people are, but when you put it in perspective and take yourself out of the nitty gritty of being in a football netball club, there are more important things."
Jolliffe herself hasn't taken the court since round eight after announcing she is pregnant with her third child.
Meanwhile the team has been the victims of COVID-19 and a spat of players heading off on overseas holidays.
Though it's meant there has been week to week movement within the A grade side, Jolliffe said this season has been a great opportunity to elevate new talents.
Fellow key defender Ella Finemore is also unavailable this weekend while she enjoys a trip to Canada.
"We're going to bring up some A res players [this weekend], it's about controlling the controllable," she said.
"Our attack end is still the same, our midcourt is still the same, I haven't played in at least four weeks, so in terms of starting seven, it's only one player we have out of the mix.
"So we've got the ability for those players that are on the bench to step up into that position and really own it and have a crack.
"It's a good time for us, coming into finals, to give that opportunity to those reserve players and those players who don't have as much court time.
"It's business as usual, you've got to front up, and that's part of our discussions on game day, you get the ball 50 per cent of the time, it's your game to lose, so when you have the ball, value it."
Jolliffe emphasised with no changes to their attacking end the side should be keeping especially strong during their centre passes.
Thrilled to be expanding her family with husband and fellow Demon Steve Jolliffe, the transition off the court has been less exciting.
"God the games go for so long," Jolliffe said.
"For me now being pregnant on the sidelines, it's really important to try to develop this team in a way that allows them to empower themselves.
"When you've got a playing coach on court, the leadership's there on court all the time, and we've got some fabulous leaders in Ella Finemore and Tameka Scott, and it's really great to see that hasn't changed from me coming off court.
"They've both stepped up and really taken on that leadership, I've been really impressed with what I hear from them.
"For me sitting on the sidelines I'm very vocal, I don't shut up during the game, so that's the way I can contribute as best I can to the players on court, encouraging them as much as I can, and I'm giving pressure off the sideline as best I can.
"It's been difficult on the sideline because you just want to help or you just want to have an impact and contribute in some way for the team."
Heading to Maher Oval to play Turvey Park this weekend, Jolliffe said they won't be expecting an easy game.
The Bulldogs have won just three games so far this season but in one of the hardest years to date she said no team can be underestimated.
Turvey Park v Collingullie-Wagga at Maher Oval
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Leeton-Whitton at Mangoplah Sports Ground
Narrandera v Wagga Tigers at Narrandera Sportsground
Griffith v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Griffith Ex-Services Club
