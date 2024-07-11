'It's massive': Tigers coach makes call on his plans for next season

Wagga Tigers have received a huge boost ahead of next season as Murray Stephenson has signed on to remain at Robertson Oval in a playing capacity in 2025.
Stephenson will step down from his post as senior coach at the end of the season, however he will remain in the yellow and black under new coach Adrian Pavese.
The star defender has been one the elite players in the competition in recent years and Pavese was delighted to have Stephenson staying around at the Tigers.
"It's massive to have a quality person and quality player like Murray hang around," Pavese said.
"He probably had every right to maybe explore some other areas after putting in four big years.
"To keep him on as player where now he can just relax and enjoy his footy and get his body right, to not have the extra pressures of coaching.
"I think that's going to be a massive bonus to not only the footy club, but to Murray as well.
"I think we'll see him getting back to his best hopefully in the next couple of years."
Pavese also noted that Stephenson has already been assisting him in the lead up to their handover and believed having him around would be a huge boost as he transitions into the senior coaching role.
"He's already been doing that anyway," he said.
"He's been one of the biggest advocates to get me to the club, his support has been really welcoming.
"He's been on the front foot with trying to get players back to the club and getting the current group re-signed as well.
"That's obviously a focus for us over the next month and a bit, we're talking to players already but getting the current group re-signed is obviously a priority.
"He's been very pivotal with that and very forthcoming with information, it's been great.
"He won't be taking on a role, he's just going to be a player and that's a point he's requested as he just wants to focus on his playing over the next couple of years.
"He'll certainly be helping me out leading into when I officially take over."
Stephenson thought it was an exciting time for the club and he believed Pavese would do a fantastic job as senior coach.
"Pav is pretty well accredited as a senior coach, he's got a lot of experience," Stephenson said.
"I think what he brings in with a young player group is going to be really valuable to the group, particularly a lot of those young guys that are juniors at the footy club.
"To have his experience to rub off on them I think it's going to be great."
Stephenson took over the reins leading into the 2021 season and he said he's really enjoyed his time at the helm of the Tigers.
"You meet a lot of great people at the footy club and I've got a lot of good connections there," he said.
"I'd be lying if I didn't wish for more success, but hopefully in the short term that's upcoming.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity that I got from the footy club a number of years ago now and it's really gone quickly."
The star defender has had a full plate over the last four years juggling playing and coaching responsibilities and Stephenson said he was looking forward to focusing purely on his own footy.
"It'll be a good freshen up for myself personally," he said.
"This was probably a plan that we spoke about at the footy club and goes back to mid-year 2022.
"I remember having the conversations about scoping out coaches for once I'm done.
"I'd like to enjoy my last hopefully three years where I can just be a player and enjoy playing those last years of my footy career."
