Wagga City to celebrate culture, honour one of their own in special day

Wagga City will honour the death of Ioramo 'Rambo' Lagaali as part of their multicultural day.
Tributes to Lagaali will now coincide with plans to celebrate the cultures within the club at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Lagaali's passing on Saturday sent shockwaves through the club and the wider Southern Inland community.
After arriving at Wagga City in 2012, Laagali brought plenty of Shute Shield experience to the field.
Then coach Michael Small believes his influence helped change the fortunes of the club.
"He came with two intentions, he wanted to play rugby with his nephews and finish out his rugby career in that regard, and he wanted to help me turn the club around from what it was back then," Small said.
"We finished last in 2011 before he came over in 2012 and to finish third was a massive turnaround for the club, and we were very unlucky not to make that grand final as well.
"He was a massive part of that, as our leading tryscorer in 2012 and 2013."
Lagaali was also named first division Bill Castle Medal winner as part of the club's run to the lower tier premiership in 2014.
Wagga City president Dan Ribot reflected on Laagali's ongoing influence at the club, even after he stopped playing.
"Despite him not having played, his impact is still felt amongst the playing group and the club more broadly," Ribot said.
"Not only through his nephews and their ongoing contribution but he wasn't a stranger to training sessions and the fixtures.
"As tough as he was on the field he was a very likeable personality and not just at our club but across the competition."
Players across all grades will wear black armbands as a mark of respect on Saturday as well as holding a minute's silence before the first grade game.
Plans are also being made to honour Laagali at the club's presentation night this year.
"I think the club and its members will be reflecting on him and his contribution to the club and doing what we can to raise some money to go towards the funeral," Ribot said.
Details for the funeral are yet to be confirmed.
Small will also return to the coaching ranks on Saturday as part of a tribute alongside some of his nephews.
"Eddie and Gordon (Lagaali) are both playing third grade this weekend and have dragged me out of coaching retirement for the weekend just so we can have a game in Rambo's honour," Small said.
The Boiled Lollies will also wear special jumpers when they host Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coinciding with NAIDOC week, the jumpers have been designed to reflect the different totems within the playing group.
Women's player Jess Burgess feels it's important to the club to celebrate the culture within it.
"It means a lot to the club, especially as it's just once a year and this year it happened to fall at the end of NAIDOC Week ," Burgess said.
"There is a big significance in the club and I think everyone is proud to represent where they come from, their mob and their totems on the jersey."
There will also be a smoking ceremony and welcome to country before the first grade game.
