The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City to celebrate culture, honour one of their own in special day

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 12 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City players Jess Burgess, Kellie Allcorn and Tori Uhr in the special jumpers designed for multicultural round. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Wagga City players Jess Burgess, Kellie Allcorn and Tori Uhr in the special jumpers designed for multicultural round. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Wagga City will honour the death of Ioramo 'Rambo' Lagaali as part of their multicultural day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.