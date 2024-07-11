Wagga City star sidelined as 'accidental' referee contact charge sticks

Former Bill Castle Medal winner Noa Rabici will return before Wagga City's finals campaign despite being found guilty of making contact with a referee.
Rabici was cited by the Southern Inland Rugby Referees Association (SIRRA) after an incident with referee Troy Pietsch in their third grade clash with Hay last month.
The base penalty for a low-range offence is six weeks.
However Rabici was handed a two-game ban after being given a 65 per cent reduction by the Southern Inland judiciary after taking into account a number of mitigating factors on Wednesday night.
It means he will miss Saturday's clash with Griffith as well the top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs, but will be free to return to tackle Tumut in the last round of the regular season.
Wagga president Dan Ribot declared it a fair and reasonable outcome.
"We recognised the fact that contact was made with the referee and made the point that besides the fact there was no malice in it, it was completely the utterly accidental," Ribot said.
"We successfully argued it was accident contact as both Noa and the referee were looking at the ball, Troy had his back turned and the way in which he made contact it was clear from the footage and the stills of that footage he wasn't trying to drive his weight through Troy.
"He weight was all on the outside of his body which shows he was trying to move away and mitigate that contact right at the last minute when he obviously came into view."
SIRRA president Jonno Andreou did not want to comment on the penalty without discussing the citing report and judiciary report as an entity first.
However he stood behind their decision to cite the multiple Southern Inland premiership player.
"We thought citing the player was the right thing to do as referee contact, whether it's deliberate or not, is not tolerated within the game of rugby," Andreou said.
"We thought we needed to cite the player for referee contact."
Wagga City will also be without another of their forwards against Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday with Mikaera Smylie handed a one-week ban after picking up his third yellow card of the season.
However he will be back to tackle Waratahs.
"Muck (Smylie) is having to sit out but from a strategic point of view it's probably not a bad thing as we reset that one, and I know there's some other clubs who are perhaps in the same position, but we have had quite a few (yellow cards), Ribot said.
