Tigers coach hopeful of strong showing on the road against Narrandera

Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is hoping his side puts up a strong showing this weekend at Narrandera Sportsground as they look to secure their second win of the season.
The Tigers face Narrandera on the road on Saturday and they'll be hoping to replicate their efforts back in round six that saw them secure a 10-goal win over the Eagles.
It's been a tough season for the Tigers and Stephenson was hopeful his side put their best foot forward as they look to secure a second win for 2024.
"That's always the aim to have a strong showing each week," Stephenson said.
"Obviously where we lie with talent and availability at the moment it's a bit thin, the preparation into the Ganmain game wasn't the greatest but I thought the boys battled hard all day.
"I expect nothing less this week against Narrandera and that'll be what's required to get a win on the board which the guys are craving.
"They really want to get a win on the board, particularly a number of young guys they really need it.
"We look forward to this week's game, we played some good opposition in the week just gone but it doesn't matter if you are playing Ganmain or Narrandera the attitude has got to be the same.
"We are going there to compete as we did on the weekend against Ganmain and hopefully that gives us the best chance of getting a result."
The Tigers are coming off a heavy loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong which saw the Lions claim a 118-point win at home.
Despite the big margin, Stephenson said he was pleased with the intent shown from his side as they battled against a top quality opposition.
"I thought the boys their effort was spot on all day," he said.
"Clearly Ganmain are a class above which they've proven, they're the benchmark of the competition so far.
"I think it was a good learning for the boys and I can't fault their effort.
"They get to see a live example of a squad that's played a lot of footy together and matured together as a group.
"They know the fundamentals and know each other's game inside and out and the rewards they get for that.
"With a developing side at the moment, that's where we are aiming to go is in that direction.
"I think it was a good first hand example of what that looks like."
Stephenson was one of the Tigers best in his first game since round three, Sam McNaughton was also impressive while Seb Snelling finished with two goals.
The Tigers coach revealed he felt a little bit sore after his first game since the end of the April.
"It was probably a bit premature, but we just don't have the luxury at the moment to sit and wait," he said.
"I'm glad to be back out there playing and hopefully I see through to the end of the year, I really enjoyed it."
