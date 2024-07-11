Marrar unveil new look in a bid to create awareness around important topic

MARRAR will drop their traditional red sash this weekend in a bid to create awareness for bipolar research.
The Bombers will combine forces with Good Talk for their annual mental health round, where a number of activities are planned as part of a big day and night for the club.
Marrar's footballers and netballers will wear specially designed guernseys and dresses to help create awareness for Good Talk and the work they do around bipolar research.
It will be the seventh occasion the Bombers have held the round, which is held annually and was first introduced in honour of the loss of Marrar footballer Graeme Reid.
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers, Reid's brother, is proud of how far the initiative has come.
"Every year it gets bigger and better," Walgers said.
"We have more events during the day. We seem to get more numbers through the gate, which is great, and by doing so you're always creating a bit more awareness and a bit more funds for what is bipolar research, which is much needed.
"It's been seven or eight years now. We've definitely had a few of them and every year it gets bigger and you feel a little bit grateful and very much appreciative of everyone that comes through the gate, as well as the broader community, because everyone is so generous and we feel so lucky to have started it and be apart of it."
Marrar A grade player Issy Cunningham was the driving force by the addition of dresses this year after the footballers and netballers both donned Good Talk socks last season.
"It's really exciting. I think last year was a stepping stone for it all," Cunningham said.
"We were testing what we'd do and the socks were such a success and we just wanted to make a little bit more of an impact and make it a little bit more known so we thought why not make guernseys and the netball dresses this year so we stand out and the message gets noticed a little bit more."
Cunningham believes football and netball clubs are ideal environments to be spreading the message around the importance of mental health and having conversations.
"We've said it before that mental health is such a massive thing in the world today and especially in sporting clubs it's really important," she said.
"We're with these people the majority of the week, on Tuesday and Thursdays with training and then on Saturday so if anyone's going to recognise the signs of someone not being ok, it's gonna be our teammates that we play with week in, week out."
Walgers can see the awareness around mental health increasing with every year.
"I think you can never spread the word enough," he said.
"Every year more people become a bit more aware and the stigma breaks down a little bit more and that's great. I think it transitions to how well you can talk to your mates and help them out when they do speak up.
"I think there is always room for improvement there and with the way the world's going, the more improvement and at a rapid rate the better."
Marrar will take on East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval on Saturday. It's a big game in the football particularly with third hosting second.
A grade netball will start earlier at 12.45pm. There will be a Good Talk relay race at half-time in the football, while the Graeme Reid Medal for best-on-ground will be presented at full-time.
A pizza van will be available after the game, with the football guernseys to be auctioned off at 7pm.
The Bombers will also have a mental health presentation from The Shaka Project from 7pm next Thursday, July 18, where all are welcome.
As for the importance of the on-field battle on Saturday, Walgers is hoping the Bombers can continue their good work from last Sunday's win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"It was a good turnaround from the boys," Walgers said.
"We put it to the boys that we had to improve and we did that as a group. It started with the contested ball and The Rock are a great team so it was a credit to them that it was a hard-fought battle the whole game.
"This week against East Wagga, we're expecting another big test. It's going to be a big day, a heap of events happening and lots to play for."
The Bombers are a game, plus percentage, behind the Magpies and Hawks but have not given up on the minor premiership.
"We're at the pointy end of the season, we just want to be playing good footy," Walgers said.
"It would be great to finish on top, you obviously get the bye the first week of finals, which really helps. I think if you look back at all the recent winners of the grand final, they had the bye going in so that would be ideal.
"So the battle for top spot is still really important but if not, then it's just about playing our best footy come the end of the year and hopefully that holds us in good stead.
"If we can get all our players on deck and be injury free, that's another big key. We're looking forward to the end of the year."
